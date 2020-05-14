/
When Taimur Ali Khan wore a tee that said "I Love Mom" and nailed the airport look; See PHOTOS
We recently came across a few throwback photos of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Taimur Ali Khan. In the pictures, Taimur looks adorable as he rocked a white tee which had "I Love Mom" written on it. Check out his photos!
Written By
Pinkvilla Desk
53793 reads
Mumbai
Updated: May 15, 2020 08:53 am
1 / 9
When Taimur wore a tee that said "I Love Mom"
Bollywood's power couple Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's son, Taimur Ali Khan is one of the most popular star kids of Bollywood. Every time, the little nawab steps out of his house, he makes headlines. And his photos always become viral within seconds. Thanks to Kareena Kapoor Khan, as ever since making her debut on Instagram, she has been sharing Taimur's adorable photos. Right from Taimur learning gardening skills from daddy Saif Ali Khan to Bebo flaunting a pasta necklace made by her bundle of joy, Taimur painting the balcony walls, and Saif Ali Khan giving Taimur a haircut. Bebo's Instagram post about Taimur have been an absolute treat to his fans. Given his cuteness, we miss seeing him on his walks outside during the evening or enjoying a horse ride, as well as, his stylish airport appearances with mom Kareena Kapoor Khan and more. On that note, we recently came across a few throwback photos of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Taimur Ali Khan. In the pictures, Taimur looks adorable as he rocked a white tee which had "I Love Mom" written on it. Without further ado, check out his photos!
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
2 / 9
Mumma's boy
Undoubtedly, Taimur looks cute as a button.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
3 / 9
Coolest mother-son duo
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Taimur are one of the coolest mother-son duos of Bollywood.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
4 / 9
Cuteness personified
Taimur's cuteness in this pic will steal your heart for sure.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
5 / 9
Airport look
Just like his mom, Taimur Ali Khan's airport look is on point. Taimur can be seen dressed in a white tee which has "I Love Mom" written on it, blue jeans and brown leather boots.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
6 / 9
Awwdorable
This is one of the adorable clicks of Taimur.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
7 / 9
Look at his expression
His expression in this snap is too cute to handle.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
8 / 9
Familiar with paparazzi
Taimur is now familiar with paparazzi. Very often, he says 'hi' and waves goodbye while getting clicked.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
9 / 9
Too much to handle
What do you have to say about this pic?
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
