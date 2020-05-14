Advertisement
Home
/
Photos
/
Taimur Ali Khan
/
When Taimur Ali Khan wore a tee that said "I Love Mom" and nailed the airport look; See PHOTOS

When Taimur Ali Khan wore a tee that said "I Love Mom" and nailed the airport look; See PHOTOS

We recently came across a few throwback photos of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Taimur Ali Khan. In the pictures, Taimur looks adorable as he rocked a white tee which had "I Love Mom" written on it. Check out his photos!
53793 reads Mumbai Updated: May 15, 2020 08:53 am
  • 1 / 9
    When Taimur wore a tee that said

    When Taimur wore a tee that said "I Love Mom"

    Bollywood's power couple Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's son, Taimur Ali Khan is one of the most popular star kids of Bollywood. Every time, the little nawab steps out of his house, he makes headlines. And his photos always become viral within seconds. Thanks to Kareena Kapoor Khan, as ever since making her debut on Instagram, she has been sharing Taimur's adorable photos. Right from Taimur learning gardening skills from daddy Saif Ali Khan to Bebo flaunting a pasta necklace made by her bundle of joy, Taimur painting the balcony walls, and Saif Ali Khan giving Taimur a haircut. Bebo's Instagram post about Taimur have been an absolute treat to his fans. Given his cuteness, we miss seeing him on his walks outside during the evening or enjoying a horse ride, as well as, his stylish airport appearances with mom Kareena Kapoor Khan and more. On that note, we recently came across a few throwback photos of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Taimur Ali Khan. In the pictures, Taimur looks adorable as he rocked a white tee which had "I Love Mom" written on it. Without further ado, check out his photos!

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 2 / 9
    Mumma's boy

    Mumma's boy

    Undoubtedly, Taimur looks cute as a button.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 3 / 9
    Coolest mother-son duo

    Coolest mother-son duo

    Kareena Kapoor Khan and Taimur are one of the coolest mother-son duos of Bollywood.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 4 / 9
    Cuteness personified

    Cuteness personified

    Taimur's cuteness in this pic will steal your heart for sure.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 5 / 9
    Airport look

    Airport look

    Just like his mom, Taimur Ali Khan's airport look is on point. Taimur can be seen dressed in a white tee which has "I Love Mom" written on it, blue jeans and brown leather boots.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

    Advertisement
  • 6 / 9
    Awwdorable

    Awwdorable

    This is one of the adorable clicks of Taimur.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 7 / 9
    Look at his expression

    Look at his expression

    His expression in this snap is too cute to handle.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 8 / 9
    Familiar with paparazzi

    Familiar with paparazzi

    Taimur is now familiar with paparazzi. Very often, he says 'hi' and waves goodbye while getting clicked.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 9 / 9
    Too much to handle

    Too much to handle

    What do you have to say about this pic?

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

Add new comment

You May Also Like These

Tara Sutaria: When the star looked every bit regal and stole the show in Manish Malhotra\'s outfits
Tara Sutaria: When the star looked every bit regal and stole the show in Manish Malhotra's outfits
Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani to Nora Fatehi: Stars who experimented with red hair and slayed effortlessly
Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani to Nora Fatehi: Stars who experimented with red hair and slayed effortlessly
When ex couple Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt couldn\'t keep their hands off each other at an event; See PHOTOS
When ex couple Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt couldn't keep their hands off each other at an event; See PHOTOS
Ibrahim Ali Khan: From dating rumours to shirtless pics, list of times Sara Ali Khan\'s brother made headlines
Ibrahim Ali Khan: From dating rumours to shirtless pics, list of times Sara Ali Khan's brother made headlines
Gigi Hadid: Zayn Malik\'s partner and Bella Hadid give major sibling goals; THESE photos prove the same
Gigi Hadid: Zayn Malik's partner and Bella Hadid give major sibling goals; THESE photos prove the same
Shruti Haasan: From her debut to blockbusters, the star\'s incredible TRANSFORMATION is astonishing
Shruti Haasan: From her debut to blockbusters, the star's incredible TRANSFORMATION is astonishing

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement