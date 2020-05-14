1 / 9

When Taimur wore a tee that said "I Love Mom"

Bollywood's power couple Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's son, Taimur Ali Khan is one of the most popular star kids of Bollywood. Every time, the little nawab steps out of his house, he makes headlines. And his photos always become viral within seconds. Thanks to Kareena Kapoor Khan, as ever since making her debut on Instagram, she has been sharing Taimur's adorable photos. Right from Taimur learning gardening skills from daddy Saif Ali Khan to Bebo flaunting a pasta necklace made by her bundle of joy, Taimur painting the balcony walls, and Saif Ali Khan giving Taimur a haircut. Bebo's Instagram post about Taimur have been an absolute treat to his fans. Given his cuteness, we miss seeing him on his walks outside during the evening or enjoying a horse ride, as well as, his stylish airport appearances with mom Kareena Kapoor Khan and more. On that note, we recently came across a few throwback photos of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Taimur Ali Khan. In the pictures, Taimur looks adorable as he rocked a white tee which had "I Love Mom" written on it. Without further ado, check out his photos!

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani