5 bewitching looks of Tamannaah Bhatia at Cannes 2022; PICS

Tamannaah Bhatia Cannes 2022 looks

One of the biggest film festivals across the globe, the 75th Annual Cannes Film Festival is currently underway. F3 star Tamannaah Bhatia is in France at the moment to attend the event, which will go on till 28th May. Joining the list of the A-league fashionistas at the film festival this year, Tamannaah Bhatia impressed the fans with her every look. Pooja Hegde, Deepika Padukone, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan also showcased their chic dress sense during this prestigious event. For one of the red carpet looks, Tamannaah Bhatia donned an all-black bling body-hugging gown with a stunning cape to complete the look. In another appearance, she wore a florescent pantsuit with a purple inner. The look was completed with golden hoop earrings and heavy eye makeup. Her other outfits for the celebration are also oomph worthy. Let us take a look at some of the ensembled carried by the Baahubali actress.

Photo Credit : Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram