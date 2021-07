1 / 5

Sunday lunch is the best lunch

Tamannaah Bhatia is one of the foremost popular actresses in the South movie industry. The actress paved a niche for herself with many acclaimed South Indian and Bollywood movies and also enjoys a huge fan following on social media platforms. The 'Baahubali' actress is an avid social media user, who shares regularly posts and stories on Instagram about her personal and professional life. From movie announcements, shoot shenanigans and happy family moments, Tamaannah Bhatia gives her millions of Insta-fam a sneak peek into her fitness, skincare, food and whatnot. And if you closely at Tamaanaah's Insta feed, you will get a clear picture that she is a total foodie. Although, the actress is a fitness freak and preaches healthy eating, once in a while she never misses indulging in some yummy food. Tamaannaah Bhatia is a hard-core foodie who can go the additional miles to satiate her food cravings. From pasta to desserts, Tamaannaah's food menu on her photo-sharing app is a visual delight to the eyes. Let's take a glance at such photos which prove Tamannaah may be a hardcore foodie.

Photo Credit : Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram