Ethnic looks to steal from Tamannaah Bhatia to add up glam to the weddings

Tamannaah Bhatia is the charming beauty of Telugu cinema. Introduced as Madhu from the popular college drama Happy Days(2007,) Tamannaah paved a niche for herself in the industry by being a part of the magnum opus Baahubali(2015) to November(2021,) a new crime thriller series. Tamannaah has evolved as a brilliant actress over the years. Her beautiful persona coupled with enigmatic expressions are the reason she is the forever eye candy to the audience.
Anyone who has been following Tamannaah Bhatia since the beginning of her career would know that she has turned enough heads with her stunning looks. Hence, we thought why not come to your rescue with some desi outfits. Who better than Tamannaah Bhatia to take cues? She looks the best in every traditional outfit and these ultimate beautiful looks are proof. Here are 4 desi outfits by Tamannaah Bhatia, where she slipped into classic Indian clothes and looked like a million dollars.
Photo Credit : Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram
Festivals are no less than weddings for us Indians. Being an Indian women, how can we not love sarees right? Take cues from this perfect festive look of Tamannaah, pink pattu saree, gold jewellery and sleek bun hairstyle.
Ganesh festival goes on all day long and for some women, comfort comes first. We get it, this outfit by Tamannaah is top notch, if you want to be comfortable yet stylish.
Today, the fashion world is all about indo western outfits. This indo western outfit by Tamannaah is so cool and fashionable. A red long maxi skirt with a balloon sleeves top is definitely worth a try.
Winters and pastels go hand in hand. Pastel sky above your head and pastel outfit on you. Perfect right? This blueish pastel lehenga outfit with a sleek hairstyle and simple makeup can make your festive day a little special with compliments.
