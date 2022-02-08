PHOTOS: 5 best papped looks of Tamannaah Bhatia that show she is ultimate diva

Tamannaah Bhatia is a resplendent beauty and well-known actress in South Indian cinema. The gorgeous actress Tamannaah has been in the film industry for over 15 years and is one of the favourite actresses of Telugu audiences. She established herself as a pan-Indian actress, delivered multiple hits in Tamil and Telugu over the course of her career. Her phenomenal growth from girl next door roles to varied and powerful roles is a fine example of the dedication and zeal Tamannaah has towards acting.
Tamannaah Bhatia is a regular and popular face to paparazzi as she gets clicked almost every other day. From casual day-outs to post-shoot, the camera clicks her everywhere and she manages to grab all eyes with her stylish outfits. Here check out some of Tamannaah's best-papped looks:
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
Tamannaah sported a monotone athleisure ensemble, which has a white turtle neck sweater topped with a matching trench coat paired up with trouser pants. Giving a comfy look, a tinge of glam, she opted for pointed heels.
Photo Credit : Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram
Tamannaah Bhatia was spotted at the Mumbai airport and her look is all things cool and comfy. Distressed jeans, crop top, jacket, hat and cool mask make it one of the best attire ever.
Tamannaah Bhatia is glam and this lunch date outfit proves the same. She looks stunning in a black faux dress with Gucci studded belt and an expensive Dior handbag.
Tam was papped in her travel comfy airport look that she teamed it with a pair of black boots and we are loving it.