PHOTOS: 5 makeup looks of Tamannaah Bhatia that serve inspo for wedding season

It's wedding season here and with glamorous outfits, we need glam makeup too. From subtle to bold, the makeup ranges and which look for which attire is what you need. As Indian weddings have different functions for many days, here is all the inspiration you need to rock your look.
The makings of a great look can be achieved amazingly with the perfect set of inspiration and here's your easy access to paint something as pretty as these looks served by South beauties.
Photo Credit : Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram
Somedays Minimal is everything. With no kohl, liner or eyeshadow, Tamannaah let only her dewy makeup and glossy lips to the talking.
Tamannaah Bhatia went all traditional for the puja ritual with liner eyes, bindi and the bun with gajras. She also opted for red bindi to make it an ethnic look.
You’re never fully ready to party without shimmer. Agreed? Tamannah proved it when it dolled up in an lehenga that was accentuated with cowrie shells. Glossy pink lips, filled-in eyebrows, gold shimmery eyes with a subtle smokey eye effect, and cheeks painted all pink with a touch of highlighter.
Keep up with soft so you can shine out like Tamannaah Bhatia. She opted for creamy and a little boldness with kohl can get the lipstick right while her upper eyelids and lower lash lines had it coloured in a cream-based eyeshadow with a pinkish eyeshadow. A single swipe of pink and black kohl does wonders.