PHOTOS: Tamannaah Bhatia gave major boss lady vibes in formal look

Tamannaah Bhatia papped in formal look

Tamannaah Bhatia is the charming beauty of Telugu cinema. Introduced as Madhu from the popular college drama Happy Days(2007), Tamannaah paved a niche for herself in the industry by being a part of the magnum opus Baahubali(2015) to November(2021) a new crime thriller series. Tamannaah has evolved as a brilliant actress over the years. Her beautiful persona coupled with enigmatic expressions are the reason she is the forever eye candy to the audiences. Apart from that, she is quite often spotted by the paparazzi in Mumbai and Hyderabad. Today, the beauty was papped outside a clinic in Mumbai. The actress opted for a formal look and showed it is not just for meetings and the office. Take a look at the pics here:

Photo Credit : Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram