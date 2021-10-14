PHOTOS: Tamannaah Bhatia looks gorgeous as she flaunts no makeup look

Updated on Oct 15, 2021 12:11 AM IST   |  8.3K
   
Advertisement
  • 1 / 5
    Tamannaah Bhatia no makeup look pic

    Gorgeous Tamannaah in natural look

    The gorgeous actress Tamannaah has been in the film industry for over 15 years and is one of the most favourite actresses among the audiences. Her phenomenal growth from girl next door roles to varied and powerful roles is a fine example of the dedication and zeal Tamannaah has towards acting. Apart from that, she is known for having flawless skin, who can slay no makeup look to perfection. The actress was spotted flaunting her no-makeup look and natural skin as she was spotted yesterday in the city. Tamannaah loves skin care and uses different hacks to keep her skin hydrated and glowy. The paps spotted her in the city as she was clad in a white co-ord set and flaunting her no-makeup by leaving everyone awestruck. Take a look at the photos of Tamannnaah.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 2 / 5
    Tamannaah Bhatia natural look pics

    Skin goals

    Tamannaah Bhatia flaunts her bare skin and shows no makeup is perfect too. That glow is real goals.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 3 / 5
    Tamannaah Bhatia chilled out look

    Shine bright

    Tamannaah Bhatia shines bright as paps click her in white pantsuit co-ord set and natural glowy skin.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 4 / 5
    Tamannaah Bhatia candid no make up pics

    Candid in smiles

    Paps capture Tamannaah in smiles as she makes it a perfect candid with a beautiful face and outfit.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

    • Advertisement
  • 5 / 5
    Tamannaah Bhatia mask on airport pics

    The new normal

    Tamannaah adapts to the new normal and makes sure her mask matches to her all-white stunning outfit. Safety and stylish, a total win-win.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani