PHOTOS: Tamannaah Bhatia looks gorgeous as she flaunts no makeup look

Gorgeous Tamannaah in natural look

The gorgeous actress Tamannaah has been in the film industry for over 15 years and is one of the most favourite actresses among the audiences. Her phenomenal growth from girl next door roles to varied and powerful roles is a fine example of the dedication and zeal Tamannaah has towards acting. Apart from that, she is known for having flawless skin, who can slay no makeup look to perfection. The actress was spotted flaunting her no-makeup look and natural skin as she was spotted yesterday in the city. Tamannaah loves skin care and uses different hacks to keep her skin hydrated and glowy. The paps spotted her in the city as she was clad in a white co-ord set and flaunting her no-makeup by leaving everyone awestruck. Take a look at the photos of Tamannnaah.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani