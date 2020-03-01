PHOTOS: Tamannaah Bhatia's travel wardrobe is the apt blend of glam and the girl next door vibe; Check it out

1 / 9

Tamannah Bhatia's travel style

Tamannah Bhatia is amongst the prettiest and most sought after actresses in the south film industry. Apart from Tollywood and Kollywood, Tammanah has also appeared in several Bollywood films along with co-actors like Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn. With a career span of over a decade, she has truly created a niche for herself with her stellar performances in her films including Happy Days, Konchem Istam Konchem Kastam, 100 Percent Love and Oosaravelli among several others. The actress is also extremely stylish and never fails to impress with her brilliant dressing sense, From a simple pair of denims to an extravagant lehenga and classic dresses, she aces it all with ease. The Baahubali actress is also very active on social media and keeps her fans updated with her whereabouts. She also uploads some really gorgeous snaps of herself that are truly unmissable. She is doing tremendously well for herself down south and while we await her next Bollywood project announcement, check out her travel wardrobe that is definitely fashion goals.

Photo Credit : Instagram