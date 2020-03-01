Home
PHOTOS: Tamannaah Bhatia's travel wardrobe is the apt blend of glam and the girl next door vibe; Check it out

Tamannah Bhatia is one of the most gorgeous and stylish actresses in the south film industry. Check out her travel style which will help you redesign your wardrobe for the upcoming vacation season.
March 1, 2020
  • 1 / 9
    Tamannah Bhatia's travel style

    Tamannah Bhatia's travel style

    Tamannah Bhatia is amongst the prettiest and most sought after actresses in the south film industry. Apart from Tollywood and Kollywood, Tammanah has also appeared in several Bollywood films along with co-actors like Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn. With a career span of over a decade, she has truly created a niche for herself with her stellar performances in her films including Happy Days, Konchem Istam Konchem Kastam, 100 Percent Love and Oosaravelli among several others. The actress is also extremely stylish and never fails to impress with her brilliant dressing sense, From a simple pair of denims to an extravagant lehenga and classic dresses, she aces it all with ease. The Baahubali actress is also very active on social media and keeps her fans updated with her whereabouts. She also uploads some really gorgeous snaps of herself that are truly unmissable. She is doing tremendously well for herself down south and while we await her next Bollywood project announcement, check out her travel wardrobe that is definitely fashion goals.

  • 2 / 9
    Sassy and classy

    Sassy and classy

    Tamannah stuns in a red dress and pair of shades at her beach vacay.

  • 3 / 9
    Water baby

    Water baby

    This picture is too beautiful for words.

  • 4 / 9
    Picture perfect

    Picture perfect

    Such a happy candid click!

  • 5 / 9
    Rainbow love

    Rainbow love

    That is truly a gorgeous picture.

  • 6 / 9
    Beaches are the happy place

    Beaches are the happy place

    Tamannah makes us want to take a relaxed beach vacation with this snap.

  • 7 / 9
    Slaying that Little Black Dress

    Slaying that Little Black Dress

    Bhatia poses with her mother in New York City and absolutely slays that LBD with ease.

  • 8 / 9
    Engrossed in conversation

    Engrossed in conversation

    Tamannah is engrossed in a fun conversation and this is definitely a perfect click.

  • 9 / 9
    Girl gang

    Girl gang

    A simple black crop tee and pair of denims make the perfect travel wardrobe.

