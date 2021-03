1 / 6

Tamannaah Bhatia’s pictures in pink outfits

Tamannaah Bhatia is a highly popular Indian actor who has done some great work over the years in the entertainment industry. Having appeared in critically acclaimed movies like the Baahubali series, F2: Fun and Frustration, and Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, Tamannaah has successfully created a huge fanbase for herself. Tamannaah Bhatia’s fans are now eagerly waiting for her upcoming movie Seetimarr that was initially scheduled to release in 2020 but there is no official release date announced for the movie yet. Sampath Nandi will be directing this sports action drama movie also casting Digangana Suryavanshi as the lead character. Along with being in the news for her great on-screen work, Tamannaah Bhatia is also often talked about for being very active on the internet. She never fails to bring a smile to the faces of her fans and entertain them by sharing goofy and informative posts. Scrolling through the actor’s official social media handle, one can easily come to know that Tamannaah Bhatia is the ultimate fashion icon and is many-a-times spotted making style statements. Here are Tamannaah Bhatia’s pictures in pink outfits giving her fans and followers major fashion goals. Read ahead to take a look at Tamannaah Bhatia’s pictures.

Photo Credit : Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram