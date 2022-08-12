Tamannaah Bhatia looks breathless in green chiffon saree & halter blouse in her latest PHOTOS; Check them out

Updated on Aug 12, 2022
   
    Tamannaah Bhatia's saree game strong

    Tamannaah Bhatia's love for fashion is amply evident in her sartorial choice. From ethnic to western, to casual, to athleisure, the F3 star has always managed to impress the fashion police. However, it cannot be denied that an Indian beauty looks her best in a saree, and thanks to Bollywood, we do not have any trouble imagining our actress' in a chiffon saree. Keeping up with the trend, Tamannaah Bhatia opted for a gorgeous green chiffon saree, paired with an embellished halter blouse. Her outfit of the day was accesorised with stone earrings and matt makeup. The Baahubali star looked like something out of a picture in her latest ethnic wear. Although this is not the first time she has made heads turn with her fashion choices, not too long ago, Tamannaah Bhatia left everyone smitten with her chic outfits at the Cannes Film Festival. On this note, let us have a closer look at the F2 star's latest desi avatar.

    Photo Credit : Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram

    Love for Chiffon

    The diva definitely knows how to make the most of a saree and garner eyeballs.

    Photo Credit : Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram

    Embellished halter blouse

    Equally crucial with a saree is a blouse and her embellished halter blouse gets a full point.

    Photo Credit : Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram

    Chic earrings

    Tamannaah Bhatia's statement earrings take this ethnic look to a whole new level.

    Photo Credit : Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram

    Matt makeup

    The Baahubali star's matt makeup is absolutely in line with her outfit of the day.

    Photo Credit : Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram

    The low bun

    Last but not the least, her low messy bun is adding to the charm.

    Photo Credit : Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram