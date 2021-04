1 / 8

Pictures of Sitara Ghattamaneni with other stars

Mahesh Babu and Namrata are one of the well-known couples in the South movie industry. Having been together for many years, the two have given major couple goals to their fans and followers. Mahesh Babu and Namrata met each other on the sets of their movie, Vamsi and love instantly started to brew between the two. As they got to know each other even better, they became inseparable and knew that they had found 'the one'. The celebrity couple have often revealed during many media interactions that they had to wait for four years before getting married in order to convince both their families for their marriage. Mahesh Babu and Namrata tied the knot with each other on February 10, 2005, and are proud parents to two adorable children, Gautam Ghattamaneni and Sitara Ghattamaneni. Their daughter Sitara is already a well-known social media sensation as she makes YouTube videos and had also lent her voice for Frozen 2 as Baby Elsa. Along with being the apple of their eye, Sitara Ghattamaneni is also adored by of many actors from the entertainment industry. Here are pictures of Sitara Ghattamaneni with other actors. Read ahead to take a look.

