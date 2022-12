Tamannaah Bhatia, the fashionista

Tamannaah Bhatia has been ruling the South and Bollywood industries with her memorable performances over the years. An integral part of her charm is her sartorial fashion choices. Recently, the F3 actress gave other fashionistas a run for their money with another stylish attire. The stunner was seen posing in a blue blazer dress, which she paired with a white net top. She tied up her outfit of the day with blue heels and minimal makeup. As for the hair, she left the long wavy tresses open. Tamannaah Bhatia took to her Instagram handle and posted a behind-the-scenes video of her latest photoshoot. The diva captioned her post, “The photos you see but the moments before that you don’t.” Although this is not the first time the Baahubali star has knocked it out of the park. She has several amazing looks to her credit. Now, let us take a look at some pictures of Tamannaah Bhatia's latest ensemble.