Tamannaah Bhatia gives cues on how to rock a desi look

Tamannaah Bhatia is one of the most stylish stars in both South and Bollywood. The F3 actress knows exactly how to garner eyeballs with every look. However, when we go through her wardrobe, we find that the stunner has a special flair for ethnic wear. Recently, the Baahubali star chose to leave the fashion mongers impressed in a blue embellished lehenga and a unique blouse. The blouse has a plunging U neckline, with, beaded tassels on the borders. Tamannaah Bhatia paired her outfit of the day with elegant stone jewelry and bangles. The actress chose to give earrings a miss this time. She left her long tresses open and opted for some light makeup. Tamannah Bhatia also shared a few sneak peeks of her latest avatar on Instagram, and her post received many positive comments from the netizens. Let's check out some pictures of the star in her latest attire.