Tamannaah Bhatia nails a red-on-red attire

Tamannaah Bhatia never fails to leave fans dumbstruck with her impeccable fashion sense, and what better color to represent her passionate spirit than red? Dropping cues on how to rock a red-on-red ensemble, the F3 actress took to her Instagram account and posted a few sneak peeks of her latest photoshoot in a red corset top and matching high-waist trousers. Accessorizing her look, she carried a pink handbag and red pointed heels. Completing her latest chic look, the diva opted for a high ponytail, paired with blood-red lipstick and matt makeup. The Baahubali star ditched any accessories and even ditched a pair of earrings. Sharing her latest ensemble with her fans on Instagram, Tamannaah Bhatia captioned the post with three siren emojis. Now, let us put this blazing look of the stunner under the microscope and take notes.