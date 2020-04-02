8 Times Tamannaah Bhatia bowled us over with her appearances in a saree; See Pics

1 / 8

Tamannaah Bhatia's stunning saree looks

Tamannaah Bhatia is one popular actress down South. She is also a known celebrity in Bollywood. The actress is also one of the fashionable stars of the industry. She is in the news for her stunning red carpet appearances, airport looks and more. When it comes to Indian ensembles, Tamannaah knows how to add a twist in her look and make it more stunning. There's no doubt that the Baahubali star looks gorgeous in a saree. Be it pulling off a plain saree or rocking a monochrome or slaying in an embroidered one and more, Tamannaah always has her saree game on point. She is definitely one such diva who knows how to rock a saree and stand out from others. Over the years, she has stepped out is some jaw-dropping desi outfits giving her fans and followers major style inspiration. Time and again, she has managed to make us fall in love with her desi looks and still continues to do so. In case you're looking for some inspiration, take a look at Tamannaah's top 8 stunning looks in a saree.

Photo Credit : Instagram