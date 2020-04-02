Home
8 Times Tamannaah Bhatia bowled us over with her appearances in a saree; See Pics

Tamannaah Bhatia is one popular actress down South. She is also a known celebrity in Bollywood. The actress is also one of the fashionable stars of the industry. In case you're looking for some inspiration, take a look at Tamannaah's top 8 stunning looks in a saree.
  • 1 / 8
    Tamannaah Bhatia's stunning saree looks

    Tamannaah Bhatia's stunning saree looks

    Tamannaah Bhatia is one popular actress down South. She is also a known celebrity in Bollywood. The actress is also one of the fashionable stars of the industry. She is in the news for her stunning red carpet appearances, airport looks and more. When it comes to Indian ensembles, Tamannaah knows how to add a twist in her look and make it more stunning. There's no doubt that the Baahubali star looks gorgeous in a saree. Be it pulling off a plain saree or rocking a monochrome or slaying in an embroidered one and more, Tamannaah always has her saree game on point. She is definitely one such diva who knows how to rock a saree and stand out from others. Over the years, she has stepped out is some jaw-dropping desi outfits giving her fans and followers major style inspiration. Time and again, she has managed to make us fall in love with her desi looks and still continues to do so. In case you're looking for some inspiration, take a look at Tamannaah's top 8 stunning looks in a saree.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 8
    Stunning as always

    Stunning as always

    Tamannaah turned heads when she stepped out wearing a beautiful black saree and the blouse perfectly added beauty to the look.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 8
    Ain't nobody like a desi girl

    Ain't nobody like a desi girl

    Everyone's heart skipped a beat when Tamannaah wore a yellow saree and looked simply gorgeous.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 8
    Gorgeous and how

    Gorgeous and how

    We just love everything about this look.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 8
    Ultimate fashion diva

    Ultimate fashion diva

    Tamannaah is one such actress who always experiments with style and keeps up with the trends.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 8
    Elegance

    Elegance

    The actress looked stunning as she draped herself in a saree by House of Masaba.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 8
    Simplicity at its best

    Simplicity at its best

    Tamannaah looked breathtaking as she draped herself in a white saree. She rounded off her look with blue earrings and perfectly tied her hair in a bun.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 8
    Desi look on point

    Desi look on point

    Tamannaah had her desi look on point as she donned a pink saree and looked absolutely ravishing.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

