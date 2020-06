1 / 7

South actresses and their brothers

There are many celebrities whose siblings are as famous as the actors down South. Some even make public appearances and enjoy a huge following on social media. While we all know of the famous siblings, there are some who like to stay away from the limelight. South actresses often share pictures featuring their siblings on social media. Speaking of actresses who have brothers, in particular, we have Tamannaah Bhatia, Rakul Preet Singh, Pooja Hegde, Anushka Shetty, Raashi Khanna, and Hansika Motwani. The south beauties often share pictures featuring their brothers. Tamannaah Bhatia who has been treating her fans with throwback photos during lockdown also shared beautiful pictures with her brother and gave everyone siblings goals. That's not all! Pooja Hegde who is very active on social media often treats fans with wonderful pictures of herself. Pooja shares her adorable childhood pictures with her brother as well. And every pic is adorable beyond words. On that note, here's a look at South actresses and their handsome brothers.

Photo Credit : Instagram