A list of times Tamannaah Bhatia went de glam at the airport and flaunted her natural beauty; See Photos

A list of times Tamannaah Bhatia went de glam at the airport and flaunted her natural beauty; See Photos

Apart from her versatility and nuanced craft, Tamannaah Bhatia is well known for her flawless skin and natural beauty. Check out times when the actress turned up sans makeup at the airport!
10208 reads Mumbai Updated: June 4, 2020 08:15 pm
  1 / 8
    Tamannaah Bhatia's zero makeup airport looks

    Tamannaah Bhatia's zero makeup airport looks

    Tamannaah Bhatia is one of the most popular and sought after actresses in the south film industry. With a career span of over a decade, she has truly created a mark for herself with stellar performances in her films including Happy Days, F2 – Fun and Frustration, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy and Kanden Kadhalai among others. Apart from Tollywood and Kollywood, Tamannaah has also appeared in several Bollywood films along with co-actors like Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn. Sharing her take on fashion and style, the diva said in an interview, “Fashion is a great medium to express who you are as a person. It is not something I have woken up and known about. I think I can confidently say that now I don’t feel I am working too hard for it,” Unlike a lot of her contemporaries, the star opts for dresses over denim. Talking about is she shared, "I'm all about comfort. But to be honest, my outfit also depends on the amount of time I have that day. The easiest thing to put together is an LBD or a chic dress." The Baahubali actress is also active on social media and keeps her fans updated with her whereabouts. She has lately been updating her fans about her quarantine days. From giving the Pillow Challenge is the most glam avatar, sharing her old photo albums with her fans, whipping up some breakfast, working out to flaunting her flawless skin in no-makeup selfies, Tamannaah has been enjoying her days in lockdown to the fullest. Her fans miss the times she was regularly spotted at the airport in her no-makeup looks. Here are times Tamannaah went de glam at the airport and flaunted her no-makeup looks.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  2 / 8
    Stylish as ever

    Stylish as ever

    The actress' airport style is on point!

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  3 / 8
    All black look

    All black look

    Tamannaah is truly slaying that all-black outfit with ease.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  4 / 8
    Such a beautiful smile

    Such a beautiful smile

    Her beautiful smile is beyond adorable.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  5 / 8
    Nailing the casual look effortlessly

    Nailing the casual look effortlessly

    The actress is a stunner and this look is proof.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  6 / 8
    Team up your zero makeup look with a pair of funky sunglasses

    Team up your zero makeup look with a pair of funky sunglasses

    Isn't she too gorgeous for words?

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  7 / 8
    Gorgeous and how!

    Gorgeous and how!

    Tamannaah looks beautiful as ever in this look!

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  8 / 8
    Flawless beauty

    Flawless beauty

    The actress opted for a completely de-glam look and sported a pair of round shaped glasses. She wore a Tom & Jerry themed cardigan which she teamed up with a pair of blue denim and white sneakers.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

