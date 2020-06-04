A list of times Tamannaah Bhatia went de glam at the airport and flaunted her natural beauty; See Photos

1 / 8

Tamannaah Bhatia's zero makeup airport looks

Tamannaah Bhatia is one of the most popular and sought after actresses in the south film industry. With a career span of over a decade, she has truly created a mark for herself with stellar performances in her films including Happy Days, F2 – Fun and Frustration, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy and Kanden Kadhalai among others. Apart from Tollywood and Kollywood, Tamannaah has also appeared in several Bollywood films along with co-actors like Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn. Sharing her take on fashion and style, the diva said in an interview, “Fashion is a great medium to express who you are as a person. It is not something I have woken up and known about. I think I can confidently say that now I don’t feel I am working too hard for it,” Unlike a lot of her contemporaries, the star opts for dresses over denim. Talking about is she shared, "I'm all about comfort. But to be honest, my outfit also depends on the amount of time I have that day. The easiest thing to put together is an LBD or a chic dress." The Baahubali actress is also active on social media and keeps her fans updated with her whereabouts. She has lately been updating her fans about her quarantine days. From giving the Pillow Challenge is the most glam avatar, sharing her old photo albums with her fans, whipping up some breakfast, working out to flaunting her flawless skin in no-makeup selfies, Tamannaah has been enjoying her days in lockdown to the fullest. Her fans miss the times she was regularly spotted at the airport in her no-makeup looks. Here are times Tamannaah went de glam at the airport and flaunted her no-makeup looks.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani