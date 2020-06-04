/
/
/
A list of times Tamannaah Bhatia went de glam at the airport and flaunted her natural beauty; See Photos
A list of times Tamannaah Bhatia went de glam at the airport and flaunted her natural beauty; See Photos
Apart from her versatility and nuanced craft, Tamannaah Bhatia is well known for her flawless skin and natural beauty. Check out times when the actress turned up sans makeup at the airport!
Written By
Ekta Varma
10208 reads
Mumbai
Updated: June 4, 2020 08:15 pm
-
1 / 8
-
2 / 8
-
3 / 8
-
4 / 8
-
5 / 8
-
6 / 8
-
7 / 8
-
8 / 8
Add new comment