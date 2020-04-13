Shruti Haasan and Tamannaah Bhatia's photos prove actresses can be friends; Check out

1 / 6

Shruti Haasan and Tamannaah Bhatia share a great bond

Both Shruti Haasan and Tamannaah Bhatia are popular actresses down South. Not just South, they have earned a name for themselves in Bollywood as well. The divas are known to have achieved success on their own terms. It is a known fact that these two South beauties share an amazing relationship with each other. Time and again, with their beautiful friendship, Shruti and Tamannaah have proven that actresses can be friends as well. Be it publicly appreciating each other's work or supporting and more, both always give major friendship goals. In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Shruti opened up about her equation with Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy actress and even recalled their first meeting. Shruti said that she first met Tamannaah at the backstage of Filmfare Awards. She added that it took a long time for their friendship to develop and it wasn't an overnight thing. She further added Tamannaah is someone she genuinely respects a lot. She described her as a kind person and also revealed that she has learned a lot from her over the years. As they continue to give us major friendship goals, here's taking a look at their best moments together.

Photo Credit : Instagram