Tamannaah Bhatia and Kajal Aggarwal: The South beauties give major friendship goals; Check out photos

Tamannaah Bhatia and Kajal Aggarwal are amongst the leading actresses in south industry. The beauties are also very good friends and share a good camaraderie. On that note, check out their photos.
9195 reads Mumbai Updated: March 29, 2020 12:00 pm
  • 1 / 9
    Tamannah Bhatia and Kajal Aggarwal's PHOTOS together

    Tamannah Bhatia and Kajal Aggarwal's PHOTOS together

    Tamannaah Bhatia and Kajal Aggarwal are amongst the most popular and sought-after actresses down South. They are the apt combination of talent and beauty. The actresses are also very good friends and are often spotted together. Kajal made her debut with the 2004 Bollywood film Kyun! Ho Gaya Na. She went on to deliver some brilliant performances in Magadheera, Darling, Mr. Perfect and Mr. Perfect. On the other hand, Tamannaah Bhatia has created a niche for herself with her stellar performances in her films including Happy Days, Konchem Istam Konchem Kastam, 100 Percent Love and Oosaravelli among several others. Both the divas have also worked in Bollywood in films like Singham and Entertainment. They also share a great rapport. On that note, here are some of their pictures that are hard to miss.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 2 / 9
    Twinning and slaying

    Twinning and slaying

    The actresses look amazing as they twin in off-shoulder dresses.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 9
    Goofy together

    Goofy together

    This is indeed the cutest click!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 9
    Best friends forever

    Best friends forever

    We love this perfect picture!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 9
    Slaying effortlessly

    Slaying effortlessly

    Friends who slay together.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 9
    Major throwback

    Major throwback

    This throwback picture is all things love.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 9
    Desi girls

    Desi girls

    Tamannaah and Kajal look gorgeous in sarees.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 9
    Selfie goals

    Selfie goals

    Tamannaah Bhatia, Kajal Aggarwal and Samantha Akkineni's selfie sets major friendship goals.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 9
    Sending their good wishes

    Sending their good wishes

    On Kajal's birthday, Tamannaah tweeted the cutest wish for her. She wrote, "Happy birthday my Kajuuuuuuu! Have a super fun birthday! Sending you lots of kisses and love @MsKajalAggarwal."

    Photo Credit : Instagram

