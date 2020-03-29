Tamannaah Bhatia and Kajal Aggarwal: The South beauties give major friendship goals; Check out photos

1 / 9

Tamannah Bhatia and Kajal Aggarwal's PHOTOS together

Tamannaah Bhatia and Kajal Aggarwal are amongst the most popular and sought-after actresses down South. They are the apt combination of talent and beauty. The actresses are also very good friends and are often spotted together. Kajal made her debut with the 2004 Bollywood film Kyun! Ho Gaya Na. She went on to deliver some brilliant performances in Magadheera, Darling, Mr. Perfect and Mr. Perfect. On the other hand, Tamannaah Bhatia has created a niche for herself with her stellar performances in her films including Happy Days, Konchem Istam Konchem Kastam, 100 Percent Love and Oosaravelli among several others. Both the divas have also worked in Bollywood in films like Singham and Entertainment. They also share a great rapport. On that note, here are some of their pictures that are hard to miss.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani