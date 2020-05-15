Tamannaah Bhatia: Baahubali star's bombshell red outfits which made our hearts skip a beat; Check them out

1 / 11

Check out these stunning red outfits donned by Tamannaah Bhatia

Tamannaah Bhatia one of the most successful and loved actresses in the South film industry made her South debut in the year, 2005 with the movie Sri opposite Manoj Manchu. Thanks to her phenomenal versatility as an actor, good looks and friendly attitude, the actresses enjoy a massive fan base. The actress, who is a avid social media user, shares her personal and professional life with her fans and followers on Twitter and Instagram. She starred in famous movies from Happy Days, Kalloori, Konchem Ishtam Konchem Kashtam, Ayan, Thillalangadi, Siruthai, 100% Love, to Endukante ... Premanta ! . To name a few were blockbusters and she rose to immense popularity in the industry. Baahubali was also a huge turning point for the actress' career. During the quarantine, the actress is spending some ample amount of time with her parents at her home and she even recently shared a picture of herself as a part of the pillow challenge posting" I'm off to club bed featuring DJ pillow and MC blanket!". On the work front, the south siren Tamannaah Bhatia will be seen in the film called Seetimaarr. This film is reportedly based on sports and the gorgeous Tamannaah Bhatia will be essaying the role of a coach. The film is helmed by director Sampath Nandi.The actress is also one of the most stylish actors in the South film industry, with her experimental looks and fashion statements she never fails to make headlines. Today we have some of her most stunning looks donning a red outfit. Check them out

Photo Credit : Instagram