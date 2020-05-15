Advertisement
Tamannaah Bhatia: Baahubali star's bombshell red outfits which made our hearts skip a beat; Check them out

Tamannaah Bhatia's style game has us crushing on the South beauty every now and then. Today we have these stunning red outfits sported by the actress at various occasions, Check them out.
    Check out these stunning red outfits donned by Tamannaah Bhatia

    Tamannaah Bhatia one of the most successful and loved actresses in the South film industry made her South debut in the year, 2005 with the movie Sri opposite Manoj Manchu. Thanks to her phenomenal versatility as an actor, good looks and friendly attitude, the actresses enjoy a massive fan base. The actress, who is a avid social media user, shares her personal and professional life with her fans and followers on Twitter and Instagram. She starred in famous movies from Happy Days, Kalloori, Konchem Ishtam Konchem Kashtam, Ayan, Thillalangadi, Siruthai, 100% Love, to Endukante ... Premanta ! . To name a few were blockbusters and she rose to immense popularity in the industry. Baahubali was also a huge turning point for the actress' career. During the quarantine, the actress is spending some ample amount of time with her parents at her home and she even recently shared a picture of herself as a part of the pillow challenge posting" I'm off to club bed featuring DJ pillow and MC blanket!". On the work front, the south siren Tamannaah Bhatia will be seen in the film called Seetimaarr. This film is reportedly based on sports and the gorgeous Tamannaah Bhatia will be essaying the role of a coach. The film is helmed by director Sampath Nandi.The actress is also one of the most stylish actors in the South film industry, with her experimental looks and fashion statements she never fails to make headlines. Today we have some of her most stunning looks donning a red outfit. Check them out

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    In a red ruffle dress

    The South siren in a red voluminous ruffle dress with a black dress.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Stylish as ever in a jumpsuit

    Baahubali star in a vibrant cutout red jumpsuit with a black belt.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Ravishing in red

    Tamannaah Bhatia in a traditional red saree with a gold border.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    The pretty girl look

    With sleek straight hair and a red midi dress, she is all set to rule your heart.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Rocking in red

    The actress in a heavy ivory red lehenga and we love her earrings with this look.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    What we call jaw dropping gorgeous

    The star in a stunning wine red lehenga with a heavy embellished blouse.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Red on shimmer red

    Bhatia sports a red slip top with a red shimmer skirt and we loved the look.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    A stunning red kurta

    Red has become a trendy colour yet again and the actress surely is on the top of her game with this one.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Her experiments with the colour red

    The diva in a vibrant red midi flowy dress.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Red leather dress

    The ultimate favourite this red leather dress styled to perfection with messy hair and red eye makeup.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

Anonymous

Kajal , Hansika , Tamannaah ... should back off. in their mid 30s they can't get roles either in south or in Hindi . they can move on to side roles and leave us alone .

