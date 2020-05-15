/
/
/
Tamannaah Bhatia: Baahubali star's bombshell red outfits which made our hearts skip a beat; Check them out
Tamannaah Bhatia: Baahubali star's bombshell red outfits which made our hearts skip a beat; Check them out
Tamannaah Bhatia's style game has us crushing on the South beauty every now and then. Today we have these stunning red outfits sported by the actress at various occasions, Check them out.
Written By
Pinkvilla Desk
12960 reads
Mumbai
Published: May 15, 2020 02:49 pm
-
1 / 11
-
2 / 11
-
3 / 11
-
4 / 11
-
5 / 11
-
6 / 11
-
7 / 11
-
8 / 11
-
9 / 11
-
10 / 11
-
11 / 11
Comments
Kajal , Hansika , Tamannaah ... should back off. in their mid 30s they can't get roles either in south or in Hindi . they can move on to side roles and leave us alone .
Add new comment