Tamannaah Bhatia: From denim to polka dots, the star's incredible collection of skirts ups the style quotient

Tamannaah Bhatia's incredible collection of skirts

Tamannaah Bhatia is amongst the prettiest and most sought after actresses in the south film industry. Apart from Tollywood and Kollywood, Tamannaah has also appeared in several Bollywood films along with co-actors like Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn. With a career span of over a decade, she has truly created a niche for herself with her stellar performances in her films including Happy Days, Konchem Istam Konchem Kastam, 100 Percent Love and Oosaravelli among several others. She is also a fashion icon and nails her fashion game with ease. From monochromatic looks, body-fitted dresses, denim jackets over sarees to giving unconventional looks, she has pulled off every outfit with panache! Sharing her take on fashion and style, the diva said in an interview, “Fashion is a great medium to express who you are as a person. It is not something I have woken up and known about. I think I can confidently say that now I don’t feel I am working too hard for it,” Unlike a lot of her contemporaries, the star opts for dresses over denim. Talking about is she shared, "I'm all about comfort. But to be honest, my outfit also depends on the amount of time I have that day. The easiest thing to put together is an LBD or a chic dress." Her definition of style is the apt combination of chic and confidence. She also to experiment with her looks and serve new looks leaving the fashion police stunned. The actress also loves to sport the best skirts and we have proof. Have a look at her amazing collection of skirts!

Photo Credit : Instagram