Tamannaah Bhatia: From denim to polka dots, the star's incredible collection of skirts ups the style quotient
Tamannaah Bhatia is one of the most fashionable actresses in the South Film Industry. She never ceases to impress the fashion police with her impeccable style game. Have a look at the amazing skirts donned by the star!
Tamannaah Bhatia's incredible collection of skirts
Tamannaah Bhatia is amongst the prettiest and most sought after actresses in the south film industry. Apart from Tollywood and Kollywood, Tamannaah has also appeared in several Bollywood films along with co-actors like Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn. With a career span of over a decade, she has truly created a niche for herself with her stellar performances in her films including Happy Days, Konchem Istam Konchem Kastam, 100 Percent Love and Oosaravelli among several others. She is also a fashion icon and nails her fashion game with ease. From monochromatic looks, body-fitted dresses, denim jackets over sarees to giving unconventional looks, she has pulled off every outfit with panache! Sharing her take on fashion and style, the diva said in an interview, “Fashion is a great medium to express who you are as a person. It is not something I have woken up and known about. I think I can confidently say that now I don’t feel I am working too hard for it,” Unlike a lot of her contemporaries, the star opts for dresses over denim. Talking about is she shared, "I'm all about comfort. But to be honest, my outfit also depends on the amount of time I have that day. The easiest thing to put together is an LBD or a chic dress." Her definition of style is the apt combination of chic and confidence. She also to experiment with her looks and serve new looks leaving the fashion police stunned. The actress also loves to sport the best skirts and we have proof. Have a look at her amazing collection of skirts!
Polka dots
The actress looks stunning as she sports a black and white polka dot co-ords set!
Slaying that denim skirt with ease
Entertainment actress puts on her chic style mood as she dons a neon and denim ensemble.
Acing that black floral outfit
Tamannaah pulls off that black floral skirt with elan.
Stunning as ever
Ms Bhatia looks gorgeous in that blue and black skirt teamed up with a blue top.
Defining elegance
The diva looks surreal in this chic and stylish outfit.
Striking a pose
Tamannaah pulls off this ensemble look with panache and grace.
Beauty personified
The metallic, accord pleat, the midi skirt is a major trend. Tamannaah gave a more casual twist to her skirt. She paired her Kerke fashion skirt with madison on pedder sweatshirt and Steve Madden heels finished her look.
Such a stunner!
Tamannaah paired her black long sleeve blouse by Neha Taneja with a stunning full circle skirt by Dhruv Kapoor which featured feathers and mesh inserts.
Chic and fashionable
A black full-sleeves tee and printed skirt look amazing on the diva. That is indeed one cute combination you can surely recreate.
Giving a fab twist to the outfit
For her movie promotions at a reality show a few years back, Tamannah Bhatia looked fresh and youthful in a shirt and flared skirt combo. She paired her fitted pink long sleeve shirt with a beautiful symbol print skirt by Mary Katrantzou.
Monochromatic look on point
Tamannaah wore a custom made Farah Sanjana separates for a shoot. Her monochrome striped crop top was paired with a pencil skirt.
