1 / 11

Take a look at Tamannaah Bhatia's collection of fabulous selfies

Tamannaah Bhatia is one of the most popular and sought after actresses in the South film industry. From a simple pair of denim to an extravagant lehenga and classic dresses, she truly owns her fashion game. The Baahubali actress is also active on social media and keeps her fans updated with her whereabouts. She is doing tremendously well for herself down South and we await her next Bollywood project announcement. Unlike a lot of her contemporaries, the star opts for dresses over denim. Talking about it she shared, "I'm all about comfort. But to be honest, my outfit also depends on the amount of time I have that day. The easiest thing to put together is an LBD or a chic dress." She has lately been updating her fans about her quarantine days. From giving the Pillow Challenge the most glam avatar, sharing her old photo albums with her fans, whipping up some breakfast, working out to flaunting her flawless skin in no-makeup selfies, Tamannaah has been enjoying her days in lockdown to the fullest. Well, she definitely can leave the fashion police stunned with her spectacular fashion looks styled to perfection. The actress also makes sure her hair and makeup is on point no matter what. She also loves clicking selfies and from sans makeup, goofy pics, styled up beauty looks to her mirror selfies, her feed is a delight for her fans. Take a look!

Photo Credit : Instagram