Advertisement
Home
/
Photos
/
Tamannaah Bhatia
/
Tamannaah Bhatia: Here are the PHOTOS of the South actress' lavish home

Tamannaah Bhatia: Here are the PHOTOS of the South actress' lavish home

Tamannaah Bhatia's family home is all about beauty and here are some pictures which will take you inside the South actress' home.
4561 reads Mumbai Updated: June 26, 2020 11:29 am
  • 1 / 11
    Check out these snaps of Tamannaah Bhatia's home

    Check out these snaps of Tamannaah Bhatia's home

    Tamannaah Bhatia is undoubtedly one of the most successful actresses in the South film industry. She has been giving her fans virtual treats with various trending challenges, photos, and videos throughout the lockdown period. South Indian actor, Tamannaah Bhatia penned a powerful note Instagram to express her support for the 'Black Lives Matter' movement which stormed the internet. She starred in famous movies from Happy Days, Kalloori, Konchem Ishtam Konchem Kashtam, Ayan, Thillalangadi, Siruthai, 100% Love, to Endukante ... Premanta! Baahubali was also a huge turning point in the actress' career. The actress is spending time with her parents at her home amidst lockdown and she even recently shared a picture of herself as a part of the pillow challenge posting, "I'm off to club bed featuring DJ pillow and MC blanket!" which stormed the internet. On the work front, Tamannaah Bhatia will be seen in the film called Seetimaarr. This film is reportedly based on sports and Tamannaah will be essaying the role of a coach. The film is helmed by director Sampath Nandi. The actress is also one of the most stylish actors in the South film industry and is known for her experimental looks and fashion statements. The actress photos have given us an insight into her family home which has some breathtaking interiors and today we have some pictures which take you inside the South star's home. Check them out.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 11
    Yoga session on point

    Yoga session on point

    The actress indulges in some rejuvenating workout sessions at home.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 11
    Sweetest and most supporting friend

    Sweetest and most supporting friend

    The actress with her best friend all glammed up in traditional outfits.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 11
    Monochrome game strong

    Monochrome game strong

    A quarantine treat for her fans from home.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 11
    Dead drop gorgeous

    Dead drop gorgeous

    The south star giving us glam goals from her home.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Advertisement
  • 6 / 11
    Healthy breakfast sessions

    Healthy breakfast sessions

    When your health comes before anything else.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 11
    A view of her room

    A view of her room

    A stunning white room with some breathtaking interiors.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 11
    Daddy be the best

    Daddy be the best

    Celebrating father's day in the most beautiful way here.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 11
    View from her window

    View from her window

    The sky is pink and gorgeous.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 10 / 11
    Happy Meal time

    Happy Meal time

    Enjoying her Punjabi meal at home.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 11 / 11
    Paying respect to our frontline warriors

    Paying respect to our frontline warriors

    The actress with her mom and dad paying respect to our frontline warriors.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

Comments

Anonymous

Wow the kitchen and interiors look plush and posh . I am sure it costs a bomb .She knew youth and beauty won't last long and showbiz is fickle. she made a lot of money in the past decade. atta gal

Add new comment

You May Also Like These

Arjun Kapoor Birthday Special: A look at the actor\'s THROWBACK photos which stormed the internet
Arjun Kapoor Birthday Special: A look at the actor's THROWBACK photos which stormed the internet
Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni to Hardik Pandya: Viral photos of Indian Cricketers which reveal their fun loving side
Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni to Hardik Pandya: Viral photos of Indian Cricketers which reveal their fun loving side
Tripti Dimri: From debut movie to her idol in Bollywood; Interesting facts about the Bulbbul actress
Tripti Dimri: From debut movie to her idol in Bollywood; Interesting facts about the Bulbbul actress
Anushka Sharma to Kangana Ranaut: When celebs added bindi to their desi look & created buzz on internet
Anushka Sharma to Kangana Ranaut: When celebs added bindi to their desi look & created buzz on internet
Samantha Akkineni to Pooja Hegde: When South stars stepped out with expensive arm candies to the airport
Samantha Akkineni to Pooja Hegde: When South stars stepped out with expensive arm candies to the airport
Karisma Kapoor Birthday Special: A look at some delightful photos of the actress with her children
Karisma Kapoor Birthday Special: A look at some delightful photos of the actress with her children

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement