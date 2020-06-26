Tamannaah Bhatia: Here are the PHOTOS of the South actress' lavish home

1 / 11

Check out these snaps of Tamannaah Bhatia's home

Tamannaah Bhatia is undoubtedly one of the most successful actresses in the South film industry. She has been giving her fans virtual treats with various trending challenges, photos, and videos throughout the lockdown period. South Indian actor, Tamannaah Bhatia penned a powerful note Instagram to express her support for the 'Black Lives Matter' movement which stormed the internet. She starred in famous movies from Happy Days, Kalloori, Konchem Ishtam Konchem Kashtam, Ayan, Thillalangadi, Siruthai, 100% Love, to Endukante ... Premanta! Baahubali was also a huge turning point in the actress' career. The actress is spending time with her parents at her home amidst lockdown and she even recently shared a picture of herself as a part of the pillow challenge posting, "I'm off to club bed featuring DJ pillow and MC blanket!" which stormed the internet. On the work front, Tamannaah Bhatia will be seen in the film called Seetimaarr. This film is reportedly based on sports and Tamannaah will be essaying the role of a coach. The film is helmed by director Sampath Nandi. The actress is also one of the most stylish actors in the South film industry and is known for her experimental looks and fashion statements. The actress photos have given us an insight into her family home which has some breathtaking interiors and today we have some pictures which take you inside the South star's home. Check them out.

Photo Credit : Instagram