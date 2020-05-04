Advertisement
Home
/
Photos
/
Tamannaah Bhatia
/
Tamannaah Bhatia: Manikarnika controversy to Me Too, Find out times when the star broke the internet

Tamannaah Bhatia: Manikarnika controversy to Me Too, Find out times when the star broke the internet

Tamannaah Bhatia is one of the most outspoken and finest stars in the South film industry. Here are times when the star made headlines and brought a storm on the internet.
1738 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 8
    Times when Tamannaah Bhatia made headlines

    Times when Tamannaah Bhatia made headlines

    Tamannah Bhatia is amongst the prettiest and most sought after actresses in the south film industry. Apart from Tollywood and Kollywood, Tammanah has also appeared in several Bollywood films along with co-actors like Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn. With a career span of over a decade, she has truly created a niche for herself with her stellar performances in her films including Happy Days, Konchem Istam Konchem Kastam, 100 Percent Love and Oosaravelli among several others. However, there were misconceptions about the star about her absence from B Town. Speaking about it she revealed in an interview with IANS, "I have been making a conscious effort of multitasking between genres within the South Indian film industry. I have been away from Bollywood actively to ensure there's more versatility in my creative kitty and to ensure I'm not stereotyped into any particular genre. Versatility is the key to survival. I've always been passionate about cinema and I never wanted to limit myself to any one industry. There a lot of misconceptions about me, to be honest." Here are other times when the star made headlines.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 2 / 8
    Reacting to misogynistic comments

    Reacting to misogynistic comments

    Director Suraj's regressive comments on heroines had come under severe criticism. The director had said that people love to see heroines in skimpy clothes rather than seeing them in saree-clad avatars. Reacting to it, Tamannaah said, "I would want him to apologise not only to me but to the entire women in the industry. I have worn costumes which I'm comfortable with. It is said that women in our country are spoken about so frivolously and I would like to tell my audiences that our industry should not be generalized due to comments made by one individual."

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 3 / 8
    Me too

    Me too

    'Bahubali' actress Tamannaah Bhatia spoke up about her experience of working with film-maker Sajid Khan who had been accused of sexual harassment by several women. According to a Deccan Chronicle report, Bhatia - who has featured in two of Khan's films, 'Himmatwala' and 'Humshakals', said, "He never treated me in any bad way and I was completely comfortable working with him." She went on to add, "Everyone has a different experience and everybody is entitled to their own opinion and experience. If Vidya has had a bad experience, it's normal for her to react like that."

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 4 / 8
    No kiss rule

    No kiss rule

    Tamannaah is one of the most popular and well-established stars in the industry. She has always followed a no-kissing on-screen rule. Speaking about it Tamannaah told Zoom, "I started working when I was a kid, about 13 and I chose to keep certain things and I didn't want to kiss on screen, I have still kind of stuck by it. So ya, there's no real reason for me to kind of change that. But ya that's just the way it is, it has always been." she added.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 8
    Paying double for her apartment

    Paying double for her apartment

    Baahubali actress Tamannaah Bhatia was ruling the headlines In 2019 because the actress had paid double price for a sea-facing apartment in Mumbai. However, Tamannaah later denied it and said, "I'm Sindhi, how can I pay double the price for an apartment? After a while, it became embarrassing as people kept asking about it. I have bought a house, but I did not pay double for it."

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Advertisement
  • 6 / 8
    Manikarnika controversy

    Manikarnika controversy

    The dispute between Kangana Ranaut and her Manikarnika director Krish had become a rage across the nation. Speaking about it Tamannaah said, "I know Krish. I haven’t worked with him but we belong to the same industry. I know her as an actor. I have seen her on-screen. I can only say that no one can touch her as an actor. Creative people will have a point of view. The film should be kept more important than other things like what Krish has said,” says Tamannaah.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 7 / 8
    Upset fan

    Upset fan

    In an incident that caused mild panic, an engineering student hurled a shoe at actor Tamannaah Bhatia in Hyderabad, stating that he was allegedly upset over her role in films. The miscreant called himself an ardent fan of the actor and justified his action over the displeasure that Tamannaah is not working in Telugu films of late.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 8
    Wedding rumours

    Wedding rumours

    Tamannaah, who is riding high on success and has many films in her kitty, made it to the headlines with her wedding rumours. According to the reports, Tamannaah is all set to marry her USA based physician boyfriend in 2019. But rubbishing all such speculations and conjectures, Tamannaah tweeted “One day it’s an actor, another day it’s a cricketer, and now it’s a doctor. These rumours make it sound like I’m on a husband shopping spree.”

    Photo Credit : Instagram

Add new comment

You May Also Like These

Anushka Sharma: Taking you inside the actress\' vanity van which deserves all your attention; See Photos
Anushka Sharma: Taking you inside the actress' vanity van which deserves all your attention; See Photos
Four More Shots Please: Maanvi Gagroo, Sayani, Kirti and Bani\'s lovable pics that show their bond off screen
Four More Shots Please: Maanvi Gagroo, Sayani, Kirti and Bani's lovable pics that show their bond off screen
Alia Bhatt\'s caption tee shirts are just as cool as the diva herself, Check them out
Alia Bhatt's caption tee shirts are just as cool as the diva herself, Check them out
Sidharth Shukla, Hina Khan to Erica Fernandes: TV stars\' splendid THROWBACK photos are a treat for their fans
Sidharth Shukla, Hina Khan to Erica Fernandes: TV stars' splendid THROWBACK photos are a treat for their fans
Kiara Advani: From vacation pics to her family snaps,Find out why we are obsessed with the star\'s social media
Kiara Advani: From vacation pics to her family snaps,Find out why we are obsessed with the star's social media
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan\'s SAREE looks prove she is one hell of a stunner; See Photos
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's SAREE looks prove she is one hell of a stunner; See Photos

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement