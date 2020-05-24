Tamannaah Bhatia shows how to slay effortlessly in a pantsuit; Have a look at the star's chic collection

1 / 10

Tamannaah Bhatia's collection of pantsuits is worth checking out

Tamannaah Bhatia is one of the most popular and sought after actresses in the south film industry. With a career span of over a decade, she has truly created a mark for herself with stellar performances in her films including Happy Days, F2 – Fun and Frustration, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy and Kanden Kadhalai among others. Apart from Tollywood and Kollywood, Tamannaah has also appeared in several Bollywood films along with co-actors like Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn. The Baahubali actress is also active on social media and keeps her fans updated with her whereabouts. She has lately been updating her fans about her quarantine days. From giving the Pillow Challenge is the most glam avatar, sharing her old photo albums with her fans, whipping up some breakfast, working out to flaunting her flawless skin in no-makeup selfies, Tamannaah has been enjoying her days in lockdown to the fullest. However, the actress is also a true blue fashionista. From monochromatic looks, body-fitted dresses, denim jackets over sarees to giving unconventional looks, she has pulled off every outfit with panache! Sharing her take on fashion and style, the diva said in an interview, “Fashion is a great medium to express who you are as a person. It is not something I have woken up and known about. I think I can confidently say that now I don’t feel I am working too hard for it,” Unlike a lot of her contemporaries, the star opts for dresses over denim. Talking about is she shared, "I'm all about comfort. But to be honest, my outfit also depends on the amount of time I have that day. The easiest thing to put together is an LBD or a chic dress." The diva also loves to sport the most experimental pantsuits which define style and fashion. Have a look at her chic collection of pantsuits that you would want to steal!

Photo Credit : Instagram