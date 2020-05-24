/
/
/
Tamannaah Bhatia shows how to slay effortlessly in a pantsuit; Have a look at the star's chic collection
Tamannaah Bhatia shows how to slay effortlessly in a pantsuit; Have a look at the star's chic collection
Tamannaah Bhatia's top-notch fashion game gives major style inspirations to her fans. Her feed is filled with some of the best looks. Today, we have for you a collection of her pantsuits which is worth checking out.
Written By
Ekta Varma
1738 reads
Mumbai
Updated: May 24, 2020 03:08 pm
1 / 10
Tamannaah Bhatia's collection of pantsuits is worth checking out
Tamannaah Bhatia is one of the most popular and sought after actresses in the south film industry. With a career span of over a decade, she has truly created a mark for herself with stellar performances in her films including Happy Days, F2 – Fun and Frustration, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy and Kanden Kadhalai among others. Apart from Tollywood and Kollywood, Tamannaah has also appeared in several Bollywood films along with co-actors like Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn. The Baahubali actress is also active on social media and keeps her fans updated with her whereabouts. She has lately been updating her fans about her quarantine days. From giving the Pillow Challenge is the most glam avatar, sharing her old photo albums with her fans, whipping up some breakfast, working out to flaunting her flawless skin in no-makeup selfies, Tamannaah has been enjoying her days in lockdown to the fullest. However, the actress is also a true blue fashionista. From monochromatic looks, body-fitted dresses, denim jackets over sarees to giving unconventional looks, she has pulled off every outfit with panache! Sharing her take on fashion and style, the diva said in an interview, “Fashion is a great medium to express who you are as a person. It is not something I have woken up and known about. I think I can confidently say that now I don’t feel I am working too hard for it,” Unlike a lot of her contemporaries, the star opts for dresses over denim. Talking about is she shared, "I'm all about comfort. But to be honest, my outfit also depends on the amount of time I have that day. The easiest thing to put together is an LBD or a chic dress." The diva also loves to sport the most experimental pantsuits which define style and fashion. Have a look at her chic collection of pantsuits that you would want to steal!
Photo Credit : Instagram
2 / 10
A quirky and fun pantsuit
Tamannaah Bhatia went for a quirky yet fun pantsuit look. She sported a checkered printed blazer and pants that had pink and yellow hearts and floral patches on it. She paired the pants and blazer with a pink crop top and kept her look fun and casual.
Photo Credit : Instagram
3 / 10
Off-shoulder blue pantsuit
Tamannaah Bhatia attended an awards ceremony in Mumbai a couple of years back. She looked gorgeous wearing an off-shoulder blue suit by Nikhil Thampi with a Misho Design ring.
Photo Credit : Instagram
4 / 10
Classy as ever
The actress looked chic in a blush pink pantsuit by Zara, that she paired with Nike sneakers. Dainty chain necklaces, casually tousled hair and barely-there make up rounded her lookout.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
5 / 10
Bringing an unconventional twist to the look
The concept pantsuit came with added flowy material on the sides and a plunging neckline. The actress oozed sexiness by sporting a slinky bralette inside the outfit.
Photo Credit : Instagram
6 / 10
Oozing glam
She picked out a bottle green pantsuit from Zara for one of her promotional looks. The sleeveless blazer top featured black large buttons and an oversized belt that cinched her waist.
Photo Credit : Instagram
7 / 10
Pulling off the pink outfit with ease
The actress wore bright pink pants paired with a crop top and embellished jacket by Papa Don’t Preach and that made the outfit look more stunning. Keeping her outfit do all the talking, Tamannaah finished out her look with the simple open wavy hairdo, bright lip and strap heels. This pantsuit surely looks gorgeous on her!
Photo Credit : Instagram
8 / 10
Beauty in black
For an event a couple of years back the star donned a black pantsuit and looked gorgeous as ever!
Photo Credit : Instagram
9 / 10
All suited up
Throwback to the time Tamannaah suited up in an edgy and classy black ensemble for an audio function.
Photo Credit : Instagram
10 / 10
Ever thought of a floral pantsuit?
Back in 2014, the diva suited up in a floral ensemble.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Add new comment