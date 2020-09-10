Advertisement
Tamannaah Bhatia stuns in a pretty pink floral dress as she smiles for the cameras; See Throwback Photos

Tamannaah Bhatia is one stylish actress. The Baahubali star has served many stylish looks over the years. Today, we bring you some of her throwback photos when she stunned in a beautiful floral dress.
    Tamannaah Bhatia looks gorgeous in floral outfit

    Tamannaah Bhatia has successfully established herself in the South Indian film industry. The actress has also appeared in several Hindi films and created a mark for herself in Bollywood. The actress made her debut at the young age of 15 in the film Chand Sa Roshan Chehra and later also appeared in Abhijeet Sawant's album song, Lafzon Main. Post her debut project, she went on to star in many films like Sri, Kedi, Paiyaa, Veeram, Devi, Baahubali series, Bengal Tiger, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, Himmatwala, Entertainment, Humshakals, and more. Apart from creating buzz due to her brilliant acting, she is also known for her fashion choices. She is hands down one of the most stylish actresses in the entertainment industry. From rocking a traditional look like no one else to slaying in western outfits while keeping up with the trends and more, Tamannaah's style game is up to the mark. She hardly fails to impress the fashion police. Earlier, talking about paying heed to the fashion police, Tamannaah said, "I am thankful to the criticism because I wouldn't have got better if I hadn't got the criticism. However harsh they might sound sometimes, it did help me." The Baahubali star has served many stylish looks over the years. Today, we bring you some of her throwback photos when she stunned in a beautiful floral dress.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

    Stunner

    The actress looks beyond beautiful in a floral pink dress that she accessorised with a white belt.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

    Hair and makeup

    The actress' hair and makeup were on point. She tied her hair in a ponytail and minimal makeup, pink lips and grey pumps completed her stunning look.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

    Drop-dead gorgeous

    This pic of the actress will definitely make your heart skip a beat.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

    Happy girls are the prettiest

    She has got a beautiful smile.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

    Poser

    She happily posed for the shutterbugs.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

    Queen

    The actress' pic will make you fall in love with her for sure.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

    That look!

    The actress' beauty will leave you spellbound.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

    Beauty personified

    Tamannaah knows how to go right when it comes to slaying in a floral outfit.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

    Ravishing

    The Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy actress looks fabulous.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

