Tamannaah Bhatia stuns in a pretty pink floral dress as she smiles for the cameras; See Throwback Photos

Tamannaah Bhatia looks gorgeous in floral outfit

Tamannaah Bhatia has successfully established herself in the South Indian film industry. The actress has also appeared in several Hindi films and created a mark for herself in Bollywood. The actress made her debut at the young age of 15 in the film Chand Sa Roshan Chehra and later also appeared in Abhijeet Sawant's album song, Lafzon Main. Post her debut project, she went on to star in many films like Sri, Kedi, Paiyaa, Veeram, Devi, Baahubali series, Bengal Tiger, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, Himmatwala, Entertainment, Humshakals, and more. Apart from creating buzz due to her brilliant acting, she is also known for her fashion choices. She is hands down one of the most stylish actresses in the entertainment industry. From rocking a traditional look like no one else to slaying in western outfits while keeping up with the trends and more, Tamannaah's style game is up to the mark. She hardly fails to impress the fashion police. Earlier, talking about paying heed to the fashion police, Tamannaah said, "I am thankful to the criticism because I wouldn't have got better if I hadn't got the criticism. However harsh they might sound sometimes, it did help me." The Baahubali star has served many stylish looks over the years. Today, we bring you some of her throwback photos when she stunned in a beautiful floral dress.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani