Check out these outfits donned by the South Bombshell for your summer style inspiration

'Coffee addict, occasional poet, forever grooving & an intuitive actor.' This is how South star Tamannaah Bhatia describes her Instagram profile. The actress' natural charisma and beauty along with her amazing skills as an actor has gained her immense popularity. Tamannaah Bhatia made her debut in Bollywood with the movie, Chand Sa Roshan Chehra at the age of 15. She is a prominent actress in the south and her role as Avantika in the iconic movie, Baahubali gained her even more stardom. The diva will soon debut in web series, talking about the experience, she shared"The OTT platform is also the new playground for accomplished actors like myself looking to break grounds with more challenging roles outside the two-hour cinematic timeframe. I love to get under the skin of characters I essay, and hence the longer web series format is the perfect medium to showcase my skills as it is almost like doing five films at one go. There are lots of detailing and one can explore the character in depth." The actress who keeps updating her fans about her personal life through her social media. The other reason why fans love her social media account is for her style statements. Today have a look at some of these outfits donned by the star which can inspire you for this summer.

Photo Credit : Instagram