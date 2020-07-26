Advertisement
Tamannaah Bhatia: Take tips from the South actress' varied hairstyles to style your next look with perfection

Tamannaah Bhatia is one of the most stylish and well-known stars down South. Take a look at her varied hairstyles that will help you take tips for your next look!
145 reads Mumbai Updated: July 26, 2020 02:00 pm
  • 1 / 8
    Check out Tamannaah Bhatia's varied hairstyles

    Tamannaah Bhatia is amongst the prettiest and most sought after actresses in the south film industry. Apart from Tollywood and Kollywood, Tammanah has also appeared in several Bollywood films along with co-actors like Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn. With a career span of over a decade, she has truly created a niche for herself with her stellar performances in her films including Happy Days, Konchem Istam Konchem Kastam, 100 Percent Love and Oosaravelli among several others. The star is also extremely chic and fashionable and her style game is always on point! The actress is a true blue fashionista and diva and there's no denying that. “When I started working and started doing Hindi films, that was when I was trying to figure out who I am. That discovery gradually happened through fashion,” Tamannaah told IANS in an interview. But have you ever wondered how she manages to keep her skin and her hair glowing all the time? Apart from her beauty secrets, she also attracts the audiences with her beautiful tresses and lustrous hair that look flawlessly perfect. Ever wondered the secret behind maintaining that? Since her hair is exposed to heat and a lot of products, Tamannaah Bhatia makes sure to oil her tresses after every few days. She used a lot of herbal products like shampoos made of shikakai and amla to keep her hair soft all the time. She styles her looks with perfection and makes sure her hairstyle is always on point! On that note, take a look at her varied hairstyles that will help you style your next look with perfection!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 8
    Bobby pins

    While one side of her hair is let loose, she pinned up the other side with help of bobby pins and let it flow.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 8
    Sleek bun decorated with flowers

    When going the traditional way, tie up your hair and decorate it with a floral crown and let the makeup and accessories do the talking.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 8
    Shining in yellow

    Tamannaah picked yellow Anarkali paired with a long jacket and we are totally in love with this concept outfit. Hair in a messy ponytail, shimmery eyes and lots of mascara rounded off her look to perfection.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 8
    Opt for something unique

    Her shoulder-length hair was styled into waves, eyes were kohl-lined and nude pink lips completed her simple summery look.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 8
    Slaying effortlessly

    The Southern beauty completed her look with her hair in a sleek bun and elegant accessories.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 8
    Nailing the look with ease

    Tamannaah is seen wearing a grey – coloured bodycon shimmery dress which is sure to drive away anyone's blues. The actress ties up her hair into a neat high bun and opts for pink smokey eyes.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 8
    Noteworthy

    We are taking notes for the perfect hairdo, are you?

    Photo Credit : Instagram

