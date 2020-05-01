/
Tamannaah Bhatia's 8 THROWBACK photos that you should not miss; Check out
Tamannaah Bhatia is one of the popular actresses down South. She is also a known celebrity in Bollywood. The actress is very active on social media. Today, we take a look at some of her throwback photos shared by the actress.
Tamannaah Bhatia's 8 THROWBACK photos
Tamannaah Bhatia is one of the popular actresses down South. She is also a known celebrity in Bollywood. The actress is popularly known for her movies - Baahubali, Devi, Entertainment, Paiyaa, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, and more. The gorgeous actress has achieved success on her terms. Up next, she will be reportedly seen opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Bole Chudiyan. The actress replaced Mouni Roy in the same. Also, during a live chat with Pinkvilla, Tamannaah mentioned that she would like to work with Vijay Deverakonda and Sivakarthikeyan in a movie someday. On April 28, SS Rajamouli's magnum opus, Baahubali: The Conclusion completed 3 years, and Tamannaah who was a big part of the movie shared a series of unseen throwback photos on her Instagram. The actress is very active on social media. She also recently took up the Pillow Challenge and shared a photo of herself wearing a pillow as a dress, a black Gucci belt and red pumps. The gorgeous diva is certainly enjoying her quarantine period as she also shared fun throwback photos of herself with her brother. On that note, here's a look at few of her throwback photos that you should not miss.
Blast from the past
In this throwback pic, Tamannaah can be seen wearing a light coloured top and jeans.
With her mommy dearest
Tamannaah captioned this pic as, "Just her shadow...throwback to this beautiful memory with the best friend, the confidante, the support system. #Mom #Throwback."
Cuteness personified
The actress looks pretty in this throwback snap.
One with her Baahubali co-star
Tamannaah shared this pic on her Instagram which she mentioned was clicked ages ago and called Rana Daggubati a brilliant and inspiring actor.
Back to Entertainment
Here's a rare pic of the actress with her Entertainment co-star Akshay Kumar.
Looks beautiful
The actress is looking gorgeous in this snap.
Pout game on point
Who do you think has a better pout? Tamannaah or her brother Anand? According to us, both nailed it.
