Advertisement
Tamannaah Bhatia's 8 THROWBACK photos that you should not miss; Check out

Tamannaah Bhatia is one of the popular actresses down South. She is also a known celebrity in Bollywood. The actress is very active on social media. Today, we take a look at some of her throwback photos shared by the actress.
2317 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 8
    Tamannaah Bhatia's 8 THROWBACK photos

    Tamannaah Bhatia is one of the popular actresses down South. She is also a known celebrity in Bollywood. The actress is popularly known for her movies - Baahubali, Devi, Entertainment, Paiyaa, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, and more. The gorgeous actress has achieved success on her terms. Up next, she will be reportedly seen opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Bole Chudiyan. The actress replaced Mouni Roy in the same. Also, during a live chat with Pinkvilla, Tamannaah mentioned that she would like to work with Vijay Deverakonda and Sivakarthikeyan in a movie someday. On April 28, SS Rajamouli's magnum opus, Baahubali: The Conclusion completed 3 years, and Tamannaah who was a big part of the movie shared a series of unseen throwback photos on her Instagram. The actress is very active on social media. She also recently took up the Pillow Challenge and shared a photo of herself wearing a pillow as a dress, a black Gucci belt and red pumps. The gorgeous diva is certainly enjoying her quarantine period as she also shared fun throwback photos of herself with her brother. On that note, here's a look at few of her throwback photos that you should not miss.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 8
    Blast from the past

    In this throwback pic, Tamannaah can be seen wearing a light coloured top and jeans.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 8
    With her mommy dearest

    Tamannaah captioned this pic as, "Just her shadow...throwback to this beautiful memory with the best friend, the confidante, the support system. #Mom #Throwback."

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 8
    Cuteness personified

    The actress looks pretty in this throwback snap.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 8
    One with her Baahubali co-star

    Tamannaah shared this pic on her Instagram which she mentioned was clicked ages ago and called Rana Daggubati a brilliant and inspiring actor.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 8
    Back to Entertainment

    Here's a rare pic of the actress with her Entertainment co-star Akshay Kumar.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 8
    Looks beautiful

    The actress is looking gorgeous in this snap.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 8
    Pout game on point

    Who do you think has a better pout? Tamannaah or her brother Anand? According to us, both nailed it.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

