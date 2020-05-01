Tamannaah Bhatia's 8 THROWBACK photos that you should not miss; Check out

1 / 8

Tamannaah Bhatia's 8 THROWBACK photos

Tamannaah Bhatia is one of the popular actresses down South. She is also a known celebrity in Bollywood. The actress is popularly known for her movies - Baahubali, Devi, Entertainment, Paiyaa, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, and more. The gorgeous actress has achieved success on her terms. Up next, she will be reportedly seen opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Bole Chudiyan. The actress replaced Mouni Roy in the same. Also, during a live chat with Pinkvilla, Tamannaah mentioned that she would like to work with Vijay Deverakonda and Sivakarthikeyan in a movie someday. On April 28, SS Rajamouli's magnum opus, Baahubali: The Conclusion completed 3 years, and Tamannaah who was a big part of the movie shared a series of unseen throwback photos on her Instagram. The actress is very active on social media. She also recently took up the Pillow Challenge and shared a photo of herself wearing a pillow as a dress, a black Gucci belt and red pumps. The gorgeous diva is certainly enjoying her quarantine period as she also shared fun throwback photos of herself with her brother. On that note, here's a look at few of her throwback photos that you should not miss.

Photo Credit : Instagram