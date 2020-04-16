Home
Tamannaah Bhatia's adorable childhood photos are a treat for her fans; Check out

Tamannaah Bhatia is one popular actress down South. Here's a look at the most adorable childhood photos of the actress shared by her social media.
6009 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 6
    Tamannaah Bhatia's adorable childhood photos

    Tamannaah Bhatia's adorable childhood photos

    Tamannaah Bhatia is one popular actress down South. The beautiful actress has earned a name for herself in the South Indian film industry. Not just South, she is also a known celebrity in Bollywood. The Sye Raa Narsimha Reddy actress will be next seen in a Bollywood film titled Bole Chudiyan starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Rajpal Yadav, and Kabir Duhan Singh among others. Just like everyone else, Tamannaah is also self-isolating due to the Coronavirus scare. A few days ago, she found an old photo album full of her childhood pictures while cleaning her house. She happily showed off the pictures from the album in front of the camera and every pic of hers will leave you convinced that she was born to be a star. Anyone who follows her on social media knows she is an active celeb and keeps updating her fans about her whereabouts. Apart from sharing her vacay or sunkissed and no makeup photos, the stunning actress has shared some really cute childhood memories of hers on Instagram as well. In case you have missed out on any, it's Ok as we have got you covered. Here's a look at the most adorable childhood photos shared by her social media.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 6
    Princess

    Princess

    The actress looks so pretty in the white dress.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 6
    Foodie

    Foodie

    Here's a cute snap of Tamannaah and her brother.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 6
    Picture perfect

    Picture perfect

    Here's a beautiful pic of the actress with her family. The actress' smile in this snap is too cute for words.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 6
    Cuteness personified

    Cuteness personified

    Tamannaah recently shared showed her photo album which is full of her childhood pictures. She captioned it as, "While decluttering today, I came across an album full of my childhood photos. And then I spent the remaining time just reliving those priceless moments." Here's one of her most adorable snap from the album.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 6
    Awwdorable

    Awwdorable

    How adorable is this snap of Tamannaah from her childhood days!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

Comments

Anonymous

Wow so cute..........

Anonymous

All kids are cute what's special about her ?

