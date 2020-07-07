Advertisement
Home
/
Photos
/
Tamannaah Bhatia
/
Tamannaah Bhatia's beauty in these THROWBACK photos will leave you mesmerised

Tamannaah Bhatia's beauty in these THROWBACK photos will leave you mesmerised

Tamannaah Bhatia is one popular actress down South. She is also known in Bollywood. We recently came across a few pictures of the beautiful actress when she attended an event in the city. Take a look!
2244 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 10
    Tamannaah Bhatia's throwback photos are too good to miss

    Tamannaah Bhatia's throwback photos are too good to miss

    Tamannaah Bhatia is one popular actress down South. She is also known in Bollywood. The gorgeous actress who keeps winning hearts with her spectacular performances in movies made her acting debut at the age of 15 in the Bollywood film Chand Sa Roshan Chehra. Tamannaah made her Telugu film debut in Sri, and later appeared in her first Tamil movie, Kedi. She has been a part of several successful films like Ayan, Paiyaa, Veeram, Devi, Thadaka, Baahubali: The Beginning, Bengal Tiger, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy and more. Up next, she will be seen opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Bole Chudiyan. She will be then seen in the sports drama, Seetimarr. Apart from that, Tamannaah is also a part of That is Mahalakshmi which is an official remake of Kangana Ranaut starrer Queen. The actress has been very active on social media during the lockdown. From sharing pictures to videos and more, Tamannaah has been keeping her fans entertained through social media. Fans of the actress definitely miss her airport and event appearances. Speaking of that, we recently came across a few pictures of the beautiful actress when she attended an event in the city. Without further ado, check out her photos.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 2 / 10
    Oh so pretty!

    Oh so pretty!

    The actress' beauty will leave you spellbound.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 3 / 10
    Can't take our eyes off her

    Can't take our eyes off her

    The actress looks beyond gorgeous in this snap.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 4 / 10
    Stunner

    Stunner

    For the event in the city, Tamannaah donned a red outfit and looked absolutely ravishing.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 5 / 10
    Hair and makeup

    Hair and makeup

    The actress' hair and makeup were also on point. She knows how to keep it simple yet stylish.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

    Advertisement
  • 6 / 10
    Style goals

    Style goals

    Tamannaah is one stylish actress down South. Be it sporting a casual look or slaying in western outfits, Tamannaah knows how to slay!

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 7 / 10
    Pretty smile

    Pretty smile

    Her smile in this pic will make your heart race for sure.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 8 / 10
    Beauty personified

    Beauty personified

    This is one of the most beautiful pics of the actress.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 9 / 10
    Successful star

    Successful star

    She is one of the successful stars down South. With hard work and talent, she has achieved success on her own in the industry.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 10 / 10
    Quarantine diaries

    Quarantine diaries

    Speaking about her quarantine life, Tamannaah has been sharing pictures and videos on her Instagram and updating her fans. From sharing no makeup photos to throwback, Tamannaah's social media has been a treat.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement