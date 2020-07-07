Tamannaah Bhatia's beauty in these THROWBACK photos will leave you mesmerised

1 / 10

Tamannaah Bhatia's throwback photos are too good to miss

Tamannaah Bhatia is one popular actress down South. She is also known in Bollywood. The gorgeous actress who keeps winning hearts with her spectacular performances in movies made her acting debut at the age of 15 in the Bollywood film Chand Sa Roshan Chehra. Tamannaah made her Telugu film debut in Sri, and later appeared in her first Tamil movie, Kedi. She has been a part of several successful films like Ayan, Paiyaa, Veeram, Devi, Thadaka, Baahubali: The Beginning, Bengal Tiger, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy and more. Up next, she will be seen opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Bole Chudiyan. She will be then seen in the sports drama, Seetimarr. Apart from that, Tamannaah is also a part of That is Mahalakshmi which is an official remake of Kangana Ranaut starrer Queen. The actress has been very active on social media during the lockdown. From sharing pictures to videos and more, Tamannaah has been keeping her fans entertained through social media. Fans of the actress definitely miss her airport and event appearances. Speaking of that, we recently came across a few pictures of the beautiful actress when she attended an event in the city. Without further ado, check out her photos.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani