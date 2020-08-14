Tamannaah Bhatia's eye makeup look is perfect for you to try for your next outing; See Photos

1 / 8

Tamannaah Bhatia's eye makeup look

Tamannaah Bhatia has successfully established herself as one of the leading actresses in the South Indian film industry. She is not only popular down South, but is also known in Bollywood. For the uninitiated, she made her acting debut at the age of 15 in the Bollywood film Chand Sa Roshan Chehra. She later began working in the South. She made her Telugu film debut in Sri, and later appeared in her first Tamil movie, Kedi. Some of her successful films include Ayan, Paiyaa, Veeram, Dharma Durai, Devi, Baahubali series, Bengal Tiger, Oosaravelli, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy and more. Apart from being known as a brilliant actor, she has also won hearts with her stylish appearances. The actress is one of the fashionable stars down South. Be it rocking a casual look or slaying in traditionals and more, Tamannaah knows how to slay! Talking about fashion, she told IANS, "Fashion is a great medium to express who you are as a person. It is not something I have woken up and known about. I think I can confidently say that now I don't feel I am working too hard for it." The actress also makes sure that her hair and makeup is on point. Tamannaah knows how to make 'less is more' work and serve beauty goals. Her eye makeup looks are to look out for! Speaking of that, we recently stumbled upon a few pictures of the actress in which she is looking absolutely stunning, but eye makeup steals the attention. Check out the pictures!

Photo Credit : Instagram