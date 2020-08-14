Advertisement
Home
/
Photos
/
Tamannaah Bhatia
/
Tamannaah Bhatia's eye makeup look is perfect for you to try for your next outing; See Photos

Tamannaah Bhatia's eye makeup look is perfect for you to try for your next outing; See Photos

We recently stumbled upon a few pictures of Tamannaah Bhatia in which she is looking absolutely stunning, but eye makeup steals the attention. Check out the pictures!
21173 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 8
    Tamannaah Bhatia's eye makeup look

    Tamannaah Bhatia's eye makeup look

    Tamannaah Bhatia has successfully established herself as one of the leading actresses in the South Indian film industry. She is not only popular down South, but is also known in Bollywood. For the uninitiated, she made her acting debut at the age of 15 in the Bollywood film Chand Sa Roshan Chehra. She later began working in the South. She made her Telugu film debut in Sri, and later appeared in her first Tamil movie, Kedi. Some of her successful films include Ayan, Paiyaa, Veeram, Dharma Durai, Devi, Baahubali series, Bengal Tiger, Oosaravelli, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy and more. Apart from being known as a brilliant actor, she has also won hearts with her stylish appearances. The actress is one of the fashionable stars down South. Be it rocking a casual look or slaying in traditionals and more, Tamannaah knows how to slay! Talking about fashion, she told IANS, "Fashion is a great medium to express who you are as a person. It is not something I have woken up and known about. I think I can confidently say that now I don't feel I am working too hard for it." The actress also makes sure that her hair and makeup is on point. Tamannaah knows how to make 'less is more' work and serve beauty goals. Her eye makeup looks are to look out for! Speaking of that, we recently stumbled upon a few pictures of the actress in which she is looking absolutely stunning, but eye makeup steals the attention. Check out the pictures!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 8
    Pretty as always

    Pretty as always

    The actress looks beyond beautiful in this selfie.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 8
    Eye makeup on point

    Eye makeup on point

    The actress' eye makeup steals the attention. Smokey, shimmery blue eyeshadow is perfect to make your eyes look attractive.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 8
    Can't take our eyes off her

    Can't take our eyes off her

    Not only the makeup, but her hair is also on point.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 8
    If only looks could kill

    If only looks could kill

    The actress looks breathtakingly gorgeous in this snap.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Advertisement
  • 6 / 8
    Beauty personified

    Beauty personified

    Aren't you in love with her?

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 8
    Stunner

    Stunner

    There's no denying that she is one of the fashionable actresses down South.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 8
    On fashion police

    On fashion police

    We are absolutely in love with her stylish look! Earlier, talking about paying heed to the fashion police, Tamannaah said that she used to do that initially. She also said, "I am thankful to the criticism because I wouldn't have got better if I hadn't got the criticism. However harsh they might sound sometimes, it did help me."

    Photo Credit : Instagram

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement