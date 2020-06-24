Advertisement
Tamannaah Bhatia's family PHOTOS give an insight into the special bond she shares with her folks

Tamannaah Bhatia's family PHOTOS give an insight into the special bond she shares with her folks

Tamannaah Bhatia is one of the popular and most loved actresses of the South film industry. She is very active on social media. Here are the actress' photos with her family.
4054 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 9
    Tamannaah Bhatia's unmissable family pictures

    Tamannaah Bhatia's unmissable family pictures

    Tamannaah Bhatia is one of the popular and most loved actresses of the South film industry. She made her acting debut at age of 15 in the Bollywood film 'Chand Sa Roshan Chehra' and later appeared in Abhijeet Sawant's album song 'Lafzon Main' from his album Aapka Abhijeet. She made her Telugu film debut in Sri, and later appeared in her first Tamil movie, Kedi. Since then, she has been a part of several movies, some of which have also been a hit. The actress' films include Ayan, Paiyaa, Veeram, Devi, Racha, Thadaka, Baahubali: The Beginning, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, and Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. She has come a long way in her career. The actress is one of the highest-paid actresses of the South Indian cinema. Up next, the Sye Raa Narsimha Reddy actress will be next seen in a Bollywood film titled 'Bole Chudiyan' starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Rajpal Yadav, and Kabir Duhan Singh and more. The actress will be then seen in the Telugu sports-action drama Seetimarr co-starring Gopichand, Digangana Suryavanshi, and Bhumika Chawla. That's not all! She is also a part of That is Mahalakshmi which is a remake of Bollywood movie Queen which starred Kangana Ranaut. The beautiful actress' kitty is full of films. On the personal side, Tamannaah is one happy soul who lives life to the fullest. She is very active on social media. Tamannaah often updates her Instagram with stunning photos and videos. She is extremely close to her family. Tamannaah often shares adorable photos with her family members. In case you've missed it, don't worry as we have got you covered with her photos with mom, dad, and brother.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 9
    Picture perfect

    Picture perfect

    Tamannaah captioned this pic as, "The wound is the place where the light enters you - Rumi. Lighting the feeling of hope, positivity, and strength with my family. We are all in this together!"

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 9
    Famjam

    Famjam

    No matter how busy she is, Tamannaah makes sure to take time out of her hectic schedule to spend time with her family.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 9
    Mom and dad's anniversary

    Mom and dad's anniversary

    This picture screams love.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 9
    Mumma's girl

    Mumma's girl

    She captioned this snap as, "Every single time that I come back home, my first question is - "Where's mom?". Mummy, that's a question I don't think I'll ever get tired of asking, because every time I see your face and hear your voice, I realize how lucky I am to be YOUR daughter. No language can express the power of your unconditional love which you have always bestowed upon me! Happy Mother's Day, Mummy! #motherdaughter #mothersday #loveyou."

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 9
    Carfie

    Carfie

    Tamannaah has a brother named Anand Bhatia.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 9
    Pout on point

    Pout on point

    Who do you think pouts better?

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 9
    Precious

    Precious

    This pic of the star with her mommy dearest is too cute to handle.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 9
    Familia

    Familia

    This snap is simply beautiful.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

