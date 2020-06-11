Tamannaah Bhatia's foodie side REVEALED: From a healthy spread to cheesy fries; Take a look at her favourites

1 / 13

Tamannaah Bhatia's love for food

Tamannaah Bhatia is one of the most popular and sought after actresses in the south film industry. With a career span of over a decade, she has truly created a mark for herself with stellar performances in her films including Happy Days, F2 – Fun and Frustration, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy and Kanden Kadhalai among others. Apart from Tollywood and Kollywood, Tamannaah has also appeared in several Bollywood films along with co-actors like Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn. From a simple pair of denim to an extravagant lehenga and classic dresses, she truly owns her fashion game. The Baahubali actress is also active on social media and keeps her fans updated with her whereabouts. She is doing tremendously well for herself down south and we await her next Bollywood project announcement. Unlike a lot of her contemporaries, the star opts for dresses over denim. Talking about is she shared, "I'm all about comfort. But to be honest, my outfit also depends on the amount of time I have that day. The easiest thing to put together is an LBD or a chic dress." She has lately been updating her fans about her quarantine days. From giving the Pillow Challenge is the most glam avatar, sharing her old photo albums with her fans, whipping up some breakfast, working out to flaunting her flawless skin in no-makeup selfies, Tamannaah has been enjoying her days in lockdown to the fullest. Speaking of which, we also got a glimpse into her foodie side. Check out photos!

Photo Credit : Instagram