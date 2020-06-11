Advertisement
Home
/
Photos
/
Tamannaah Bhatia
/
Tamannaah Bhatia's foodie side REVEALED: From a healthy spread to cheesy fries; Take a look at her favourites

Tamannaah Bhatia's foodie side REVEALED: From a healthy spread to cheesy fries; Take a look at her favourites

Tamannaah Bhatia is one of the most popular stars down South. Her social media feed is full of her favourite food items she loves to relish on! Check out her foodie side unleash with these photos.
3910 reads Mumbai Updated: June 11, 2020 02:27 pm
  • 1 / 13
    Tamannaah Bhatia's love for food

    Tamannaah Bhatia's love for food

    Tamannaah Bhatia is one of the most popular and sought after actresses in the south film industry. With a career span of over a decade, she has truly created a mark for herself with stellar performances in her films including Happy Days, F2 – Fun and Frustration, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy and Kanden Kadhalai among others. Apart from Tollywood and Kollywood, Tamannaah has also appeared in several Bollywood films along with co-actors like Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn. From a simple pair of denim to an extravagant lehenga and classic dresses, she truly owns her fashion game. The Baahubali actress is also active on social media and keeps her fans updated with her whereabouts. She is doing tremendously well for herself down south and we await her next Bollywood project announcement. Unlike a lot of her contemporaries, the star opts for dresses over denim. Talking about is she shared, "I'm all about comfort. But to be honest, my outfit also depends on the amount of time I have that day. The easiest thing to put together is an LBD or a chic dress." She has lately been updating her fans about her quarantine days. From giving the Pillow Challenge is the most glam avatar, sharing her old photo albums with her fans, whipping up some breakfast, working out to flaunting her flawless skin in no-makeup selfies, Tamannaah has been enjoying her days in lockdown to the fullest. Speaking of which, we also got a glimpse into her foodie side. Check out photos!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 13
    Gluten-free pies made at home

    Gluten-free pies made at home

    "These banana walnut muffins are homemade, gluten, dairy and sugar-free and are a healthy alternative to my cupcake cravings." wrote Tamannaah as she baked it amid lockdown.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 13
    When Tamannaah whipped up healthy pancakes

    When Tamannaah whipped up healthy pancakes

    Looks like baking has become Tamannaah's favourite thing! Here's a snap of her home-baked pancakes that look delicious!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 13
    Homemade aloo parathas

    Homemade aloo parathas

    At the end of the day, nothing beats aloo parathas made by mom!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 13
    Chocolates are the ultimate go-to cheat meal

    Chocolates are the ultimate go-to cheat meal

    However, Tamannaah also makes sure to keep it healthy with protein chocolates!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Advertisement
  • 6 / 13
    That looks so delicious!

    That looks so delicious!

    "It is such a misconception that egg yolks increase cholesterol! Say no to processed junk and eat Whole Foods instead." wrote Tamannaah.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 13
    Pesto with Veggies

    Pesto with Veggies

    The actress loves beyond adorable as she clicks a selfie with her pesto with veggies!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 13
    White rice is a healthy option and Tamannaah shows how!

    White rice is a healthy option and Tamannaah shows how!

    The diva captioned this pic as, "White rice keeps your gut healthier, happier and ready for fat loss."

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 13
    Healthy breakfasts

    Healthy breakfasts

    Good breakfasts equal to happy moods and Tamannaah approves!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 10 / 13
    Mealtimes with dad

    Mealtimes with dad

    Here's a throwback to the star's vacation in New York with her father.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 11 / 13
    For the love of rice

    For the love of rice

    Any other rice lovers out there?

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 12 / 13
    Throwback to the actress' cheat meal

    Throwback to the actress' cheat meal

    When the star binged on cheese fries at her holidays.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 13 / 13
    South Indian food

    South Indian food

    Here's Tamannaah relishing her favourite south Indian food.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

Add new comment

You May Also Like These

When Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan walked the ramp in ethnic wear & their sizzling chemistry broke the internet
When Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan walked the ramp in ethnic wear & their sizzling chemistry broke the internet
Sushmita Sen: Take a look at the star’s vacation PHOTOS that will give you major wanderlust
Sushmita Sen: Take a look at the star’s vacation PHOTOS that will give you major wanderlust
PHOTOS: When Khushi Kapoor stepped out at her stylish best with a Louis Vuitton bag worth Rs 2 lakh
PHOTOS: When Khushi Kapoor stepped out at her stylish best with a Louis Vuitton bag worth Rs 2 lakh
When Samantha Akkineni donned stripes outfits in most interesting way and raised the bar of fashion; See PICS
When Samantha Akkineni donned stripes outfits in most interesting way and raised the bar of fashion; See PICS
Ranbir Kapoor stepped out for a game of football & fans fell in love with his sporty side; See THROWBACK pics
Ranbir Kapoor stepped out for a game of football & fans fell in love with his sporty side; See THROWBACK pics
Kiara Advani & Vijay Deverakonda\'s THROWBACK PICS will make you want to see them in a movie
Kiara Advani & Vijay Deverakonda's THROWBACK PICS will make you want to see them in a movie

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement