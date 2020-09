1 / 8

A look at Tamannaah Bhatia's zero makeup looks

Tamannaah Bhatia has successfully established herself as a leading actress in the South Indian film industry. She is also known in Bollywood. The actress who began her career at a young age has come a long way. She has been a part of many films and given spectacular performances in each all the time. Tamannaah's films include Baahubali series, Entertainment, Paiyaa, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, Khamoshi, Veeram, and more. Today, she is one of the top stars in the entertainment industry. Time and again, Tamannaah has mentioned that whatever success or failure she has got it is all because of her efforts and destiny. It was because she worked hard that she got so many great opportunities, she added. Tamannaah Bhatia never fails to amaze fans with her performance. The actress lately has been in the news due to her interesting upcoming projects and social media posts. Some of her interesting projects include Seetimaarr in which she plays the role of Jwala Reddy. She will also be seen opposite Nswazzuddin Siddiqui in Bole Chudiyan. Fans are beyond excited for the actress' upcoming movies. Speaking on the personal front, Tamannaah is an active social media user. From uploading her beautiful selfies to sharing family moments or motivating fans to stay fit, Tamannaah's social media posts are always a treat to her fans and followers. She often shares her no makeup selfies on Instagram. The actress looks as beautiful with makeup as she does without it. And many fans often compliment her for sharing her makeup free selfies. Speaking of that, here's a look at her no makeup selfies.

Photo Credit : Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram