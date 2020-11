1 / 7

Tamannaah Bhatia and her dog

Tamannaah Bhatia is one of the loved actresses of the entertainment industry. The beautiful actress keeps creating buzz because of her upcoming projects and personal life. Talking about her upcoming projects, Tamannaah will be seen in many interesting films including Seetimaar, Gurthunda Seethakalam and in the Telugu remake of the Bollywood hit film Andhadhun. Apart from that, she is also making her Tamil web debut with 'The November Story'. Fans and followers of the actress are eagerly looking forward to the actress' interesting projects. On the personal side, as many know, she had earlier revealed that she tested positive for COVID-19. After receiving treatment in Hyderabad, she returned back to Mumbai. The beautiful actress shared a video on Instagram. Her dog Pebbles was the happiest to see her back home. The same showed the amazing bond that she shares with her dog. Tamannaah is very active on social media. She often shares pictures with her dog on Instagram that are too cute to handle. Having said that, check out their adorable moments here.

Photo Credit : Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram