Tamannaah Bhatia's surreal eye makeup looks are the apt guide to glam up your next outing
Tamannaah Bhatia is a true blue fashionista and diva. Her makeup and style game is always on point and leaves the fashion police stunned. Here are her stunning eye makeup looks which will help you glam up your look!
Written By
Ekta Varma
2462 reads
Mumbai
Published: May 7, 2020 08:31 pm
Tamannaah Bhatia's eye makeup looks are worth checking out
Tamannaah Bhatia is amongst the prettiest and most sought after actresses in the south film industry. Apart from Tollywood and Kollywood, Tammanah has also appeared in several Bollywood films along with co-actors like Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn. With a career span of over a decade, she has truly created a niche for herself with her stellar performances in her films including Happy Days, Konchem Istam Konchem Kastam, 100 Percent Love and Oosaravelli among several others. The star is also extremely chic and fashionable and her style game is always on point! The actress is a true blue fashionista and diva and there's no denying that. “When I started working and started doing Hindi films, that was when I was trying to figure out who I am. That discovery gradually happened through fashion,” Tamannaah told IANS in an interview. “Fashion is a great medium to express who you are as a person. It is not something I have woken up and known about. I think I can confidently say that now I don’t feel I am working too hard for it,” she added. Talking about paying heed to the fashion police, she said she used to do that initially. "I think that helped me. I am thankful for the criticism because I wouldn’t have got better if I hadn’t got the criticism. However harsh they might sound sometimes, it did help me,” said the actress. Well, she definitely can leave the fashion police stunned with her spectacular fashion looks styled to perfection. The actress also makes sure her hair and makeup is on point no matter what. Have a look at her best eye makeup looks which will help you glam up your attire for the next outing!
Pink and shiny
Tamannaah indeed rocks a light pink makeup and this look is gorgeous.
Hair and makeup on point
Aren't you in love with this makeup look as well?
Cannot take our eyes off her
The actress' tied up hair into a neat high bun and pink smokey eyes are way too attractive and the apt idea to glam up your outfit.
Beauty in red
Tamannaah Bhatia slew in a jacket style dress by House Of CB for an event. Bhatia matched her makeup with her dress by opting for red eyeshadow, a well-highlighted face, loads of mascara and filled-in brows.
Promotional look on point
Dewy makeup, blush pink cheeks, well-lined eyes, eyeshadow that matched her nails and glossy lips completed the diva's promotional look In style.
Bringing a twist to the classic makeup
Pink lips, minimal makeup and a blue-grey combination of eye shadow is the apt combination to glam up your look!
The chicest and ravishing look for a date
Put your best foot forward with your hair and makeup on point!
Daily her PR lets out titbits about her in Hindi media . She has clearly realised her days in South are numbered and looking northwards for the odd role . thats difficult today thanx to the influx of nepo kids and also talented outsiders. tough to get main roles now .
