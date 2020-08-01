Advertisement
When Tamannaah Bhatia aced the zero makeup look at the airport; See THROWBACK photos

Tamannaah Bhatia is one popular actress down South and Bollywood. Today, we take a look at some of the actress' throwback pictures when she went makeup free at the airport and flaunted her flawless skin.
    Tamannaah Bhatia's makeup free look

    Tamannaah Bhatia is one popular actress down South and Bollywood. The stunning actress made her acting debut at the age of 15 in the Bollywood film Chand Sa Roshan Chehra and also appeared in Abhijeet Sawant's album song Lafzon Main from the album Aapka Abhijeet. Tamannaah made her Telugu film debut in Sri, and later appeared in Tamil movie, Kedi. She later went on to deliver memorable performances in movies. Some of her films include Ayan, Paiyaa, Devi, Baahubali series, Thadaka, Bengal Tiger, and more. She was also seen in Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. The same was directed by Surender Reddy and produced by Ram Charan. The actress is doing extremely well. She is one of the highest-paid actresses in South Indian cinema. The actress is very active on social media. Very often, she keeps sharing her stunning pictures on Instagram. During the lockdown, she has been keeping her fans updated about her whereabouts. From sharing beautiful selfies to childhood selfies and family snaps, Tamannaah's social media posts have been a treat to all her fans. The actress recently shared a no makeup snap of hers in which she looks extremely beautiful. When it comes to no makeup, Tamannaah is one celebrity who flaunts her natural beauty. She is often praised by her followers for sharing her zero makeup pictures. Today, we take a look at some of the actress' throwback pictures when she went makeup free at the airport and flaunted her flawless skin.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

    Gorgeous

    The actress looks gorgeous sans makeup.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

    All smiles

    She was all smiles while getting clicked by the shutterbugs.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

    Casual look

    She knows how to keep it casual yet stylish.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

    Candid

    The actress' candid clicks are always the best.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

    Pretty as always

    The actress looks beyond beautiful in this click.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

    Clicking pics with fans

    The actress happily clicked pictures with her fans.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

