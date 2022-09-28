Tamannaah Bhatia has kept the fashion police on their toes with her back-to-back sartorial choices. Hitting another one out of the park, the F3 actress looked effortlessly chic in a stunning black gown with a giant rose bow and plunging neckline. Her golden floral earrings, pink-toned makeup take the look to a whole different level.
Apart from her ensemble, another thing adding to the glam quotient of her latest look is her sassy expression. This outfit is perfect for a fancy dinner, or even the red carpet.
Meanwhile, when we take a close look at the Baahubali actress' wardrobe we see that the diva carries any look with grace and poise. Most recently, she garnered eyeballs with her promotional looks for her last release, Babli Bouncer.
On this note, let us decode the latest attire of Tamannaah Bhatia piece by piece.
The F3 actress looks like elegance personified in this black gown, which is perfect for a formal outing.
His huge pink rose bow on the black gown looks fabulous.
Tamannaah Bhatia went with big golden earrings shaped like a flower to go with her OOTD.
Enhancing her avatar, the stunner looked beautiful in a pink-toned makeup.
As for the hair, Tamannaah Bhatia pushed back her tresses.
