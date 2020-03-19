Home
Tanushree Dutta Birthday Special: 8 Interesting facts you didn't know about the actress

Tanushree Dutta Birthday: Tanushree Dutta turns a year older today. She has been a part of several Bollywood films. On the occasion of her birthday, we bring to you some of her lesser known facts.
    Happy Birthday, Tanushree Dutta!

    Tanushree Dutta turns a year older today. She has been a part of several Bollywood films. The actress is known to speak her mind. In 2018, she opened up about an incident that took place on the sets of her film Horn OK Pleasss. She claimed Nana Patekar sexually harassed her and soon it created a lot of buzz. It was because of the actress, many in India were talking about the #MeToo movement. It wasn't a easy fight and she faced a backlash from many as well. However, Tanushree kept fighting and didn't give up. It was because of Tanushree, many women openly and anonymously shared their stories. She recently opened up about the #MeToo movement and mentioned that she feels betrayed by Bollywood. Though she has quit acting, Tanushree is an active celebrity on social media. On the occasion of her birthday, we bring to you some of her lesser known facts.

    Femina Miss India Pageant

    In 2013, Tanushree won the Femina Miss India Pageant. She later represented India at the Miss Universe 2004 Pageant where she was placed as the sixth runner up.

    Kollywood debut

    Before B-town, Dutta made her debut in Kollywood with the film Theeradha Vilaiyattu Pillai.

    Bollywood debut

    She made her debut in Bollywood by appearing in Chocolate and Aashiq Banaya Aapne. Her performance in Aashiq Banaya Aapne was praised by many. She shared screen space with Emraan Hashmi in the same.

    Featured in a song

    She even featured in the song 'Jab Kabhie' from the film 36 China Town.

    Films

    She has been a part of several films including Bhagam Bhag, Dhol, Good Boy, Bad Boy, Ramaa: The Saviour and many.

    Quit Bollywood

    After being a part of several flop films, Tanushree quit acting and moved to the US. She is currently living her life there and going by her Instagram posts, she is enjoying every bit of it.

    Personal life

    The former actress was rumoured to be dating director Aditya Datt in the past. Reportedly, things didn't work out and they called it quits.

    Family

    Ishita Dutta is Tanushree's younger sister. Ishita is active in the industry and is happily married to actor Vatsal Sheth.

