Tanushree Dutta Birthday Special: 8 Interesting facts you didn't know about the actress

Happy Birthday, Tanushree Dutta!

Tanushree Dutta turns a year older today. She has been a part of several Bollywood films. The actress is known to speak her mind. In 2018, she opened up about an incident that took place on the sets of her film Horn OK Pleasss. She claimed Nana Patekar sexually harassed her and soon it created a lot of buzz. It was because of the actress, many in India were talking about the #MeToo movement. It wasn't a easy fight and she faced a backlash from many as well. However, Tanushree kept fighting and didn't give up. It was because of Tanushree, many women openly and anonymously shared their stories. She recently opened up about the #MeToo movement and mentioned that she feels betrayed by Bollywood. Though she has quit acting, Tanushree is an active celebrity on social media. On the occasion of her birthday, we bring to you some of her lesser known facts.

Photo Credit : Instagram