Happy Birthday Tanushree Dutta: A look at times the actress got mired in controversies

Tanushree Dutta's controversies

Tanushree Dutta, born on 19 March, 1984, turns a year older today. Tanushree has been a part of several Bollywood films. She made her Bollywood debut with Chocolate and Aashiq Banaya Aapne. Her performance in Aashiq Banaya Aapne was loved by her fans and she is still remembered for it. In Aashiq Banaya Aapne, Tanushree shared screen space with Emraan Hashmi and their chemistry was loved by many. However, not many know, before making her debut in Bollywood, Tanushree made her way into the world of acting with a Kollywood film, Theeradha Vilaiyattu Pillai. Though she has been a part of several films, she quit acting and shifted to the US. However, in 2018, Tanushree returned to India and shared about an incident and it was because of her, the #MeToo movement created a lot of buzz in India. Tanushree's life has been a controversial one. And today, we take a look at some of her controversies that took the internet by storm.

Photo Credit : Instagram