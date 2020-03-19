/
Happy Birthday Tanushree Dutta: A look at times the actress got mired in controversies
Tanushree Dutta's controversies
Tanushree Dutta, born on 19 March, 1984, turns a year older today. Tanushree has been a part of several Bollywood films. She made her Bollywood debut with Chocolate and Aashiq Banaya Aapne. Her performance in Aashiq Banaya Aapne was loved by her fans and she is still remembered for it. In Aashiq Banaya Aapne, Tanushree shared screen space with Emraan Hashmi and their chemistry was loved by many. However, not many know, before making her debut in Bollywood, Tanushree made her way into the world of acting with a Kollywood film, Theeradha Vilaiyattu Pillai. Though she has been a part of several films, she quit acting and shifted to the US. However, in 2018, Tanushree returned to India and shared about an incident and it was because of her, the #MeToo movement created a lot of buzz in India. Tanushree's life has been a controversial one. And today, we take a look at some of her controversies that took the internet by storm.
Tanushree Dutta and Nana Patekar controversy
In 2018, Tanushree shared about an incident that took place on the sets of her film Horn OK Pleasss. She claimed Nana Patekar sexually harassed her and soon it took the internet by storm. She even filed a case against him and the situation only got worse. Recently, Nana Patekar's NGO Naam Foundation filed a defamation suit worth Rs 25 Crore against Tanushree.
Urged Bollywood to boycott Choreographer Ganesh Acharya
Apart from Nana Patekar, Tanushree also accused Ganesh Acharya, Ramesh Sarang, and Sami Siddiqui of accusing her on the sets of Horn OK Pleassss. It soon took the internet by storm. She further urged Bollywood to boycott Choreographer Ganesh Acharya.
Anu Malik controversy
Post Tanushree Dutta, singer Sona Mohapatra accused Indian Idol 11 judge Anu Malik. Tanushree grabbed attention when she praised the singer for raising her voice and standing up against him.
Apartment controversy
Apart from #MeToo controversy, Tanushree also grabbed eyeballs for her movie Apartment. During the release of her film Apartment, there were rumours that the actress has done some explicit scenes in the movie.
