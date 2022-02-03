5 Things about Taapsee Pannu and Tahir Raj Bhasin starrer Looop Lapeta

Taapsee Pannu and Tahir Raj Bhasin starrer Looop Lapeta is all set to drop on Netflix on February 4. With the movie, the diva has tried to recreate the magic of the German experimental thriller movie Run Rola Run, which released in 1998. The Tom Tykwer directorial is a critically acclaimed classic with an intriguing appeal among film enthusiasts. In the movie, Taapsee's character gets stuck in a loop and gets several chances to save Tahir's life. Here's a look at some of the interesting things about the movie Looop Lapeta.
Helmed by Aakash Bhatia, the movie revolves around a young woman named Savi who gets into trouble and has been given a limited time to arrange Rs 50 lakh to save her boyfriend Satya. The leading lady has three choices to rescue out of the situation and the movie is a whirlwind ride that propels her to make some difficult choices.
Satya and Savi fell in love with each other in the movies but for completely different reasons. While Savi eagerly wanted to fall in love and settle in life, for Satya it was love at first fight. What looks like a beginning of a lovely romantic comedy soon spirals into a loop as Savi goes on to crib about her useless lover.
Taapsee in an interview revealed that the movie will always be close to her heart. She added that she fell in love with the story and the characters as and when she read the script. The movie is about making choices that Taapsee's character Savi makes and how her decisions carve out her journey with her boyfriend Satya.
The film features electric chemistry between Tahir and Taapsee's characters. The movie is expected to make everyone cry, laugh, and leave everyone on the edge of their sofa through the consequences of the protagonists' wild choices.
Director Aakash Bhatiya once revealed that he had thought of a few ideas when they were deciding the title of the movie. He wanted to bring out something that had a loop in itself. Hence, he first thought of titling it as Loop but later he realised that the movie needs that Indian touch. So then they came up with Looop Lapeta as it signifies perfectly that she is stuck in a loop and that's what the film is about.