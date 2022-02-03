5 Things about Taapsee Pannu and Tahir Raj Bhasin starrer Looop Lapeta

6 / 6

The story behind the title

Director Aakash Bhatiya once revealed that he had thought of a few ideas when they were deciding the title of the movie. He wanted to bring out something that had a loop in itself. Hence, he first thought of titling it as Loop but later he realised that the movie needs that Indian touch. So then they came up with Looop Lapeta as it signifies perfectly that she is stuck in a loop and that's what the film is about.

Photo Credit : Aakash Bhatia Instagram