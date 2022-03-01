5 Times Taapsee Pannu reminded us to smile

Published on Mar 01, 2022 05:47 PM IST
   
    Taapsee Pannu and her happy pictures

    It wouldn't be wrong to say that Taapsee Pannu's career graph in the Bollywood film industry is rising with the release of every movie. Often dubbed as a strong and tough actress, Taapsee initially started her career with South Indian cinema. She made her Bollywood debut with the film Chashme Baddoor. Since then, she has certainly come a long way and with every role she plays, she has proven that she is here to establish a new mark. Here's a look at all the times Taapsee Pannu reminded us to smile.

    Photo Credit : Manpreet Singh/Taapsee Pannu Instagram

    UK Smile

    The diva shared a happy picture of herself where she can be seen posing for the camera on the streets of the UK. Dressed in a white sweater and ivory skirt, the actress paired her look with white sneakers.

    Photo Credit : Taapsee Pannu Instagram

    Sunshine smile

    In the click, the actress can be seen smiling with all her heart dressed in a blue outfit as she relaxes at a beach destination.

    Photo Credit : Taapsee Pannu Instagram

    Bold & beautiful

    Taapsee shared this cheerful photo from the sets of Rashmi Rocket. Donning an athleisure outfit, she captioned the post as, "In case you missed it - she smiles as well".

    Photo Credit : Taapsee Pannu Instagram

    Exuberant soul

    The actress has proven to be a style icon in the fashion space as well. The actress was in all smiles as she donned a classic white shirt and an olive green skirt.

    Photo Credit : Taapsee Pannu Instagram

    Free spirit

    Even while travelling, Taapsee Pannu does not forget to carry her smile. On international waters, she donned a cotton saree with a blue blouse and silver bangles.

    Photo Credit : Taapsee Pannu Instagram