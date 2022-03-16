Taapsee Pannu's 5 most fashionable looks

Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu is one of the most talented and successful Bollywood actresses. Ever since she made her big-screen debut in 2012 with Chashme Baddoor, it has always been her raw talent that has done the magic and set the bar considerably higher for her coeval. While she continues to amaze us with her tremendous acting skills, here's a sneak peek of some of her best-style moments.
Photo Credit : Taapsee Pannu Instagram
The diva set the carpet on fire in a noodle-strapped gown. The floor-length gown accentuated her figure perfectly and she completed her look with a pair of silver statement earrings.
Taapsee looked like a dream in a sequined dress that came with spaghetti straps. The pink and lilac shade gown had a bow design at the back that added to the oomph factor of the glam look.
For the screening of one of her movies, the diva was seen donning a pink blouse and a white saree. She kept her makeup soft and styled her hair in waves.
In the click, Taapsee looked radiant in this purple drape featuring black prints. She styled her curly tresses in a messy bun and completed her look with silver jhumkas.
The actress looked cheerful and bubbly in this ravishing ensemble. Her mustard yellow lacy top and floral skirt worked like a match made in heaven.