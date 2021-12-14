5 Times Tara Sutaria proved to be the prettiest bridesmaid in ethnic wear

1 / 6

5 Times Tara Sutaria gave us bridesmaids style inspiration in ethnic wear

The rising star Tara Sutaria has already established a definitive mark with her glamorous sartorial choices. Be it a wedding, or a promotional event, the Student of the Year 2 actress misses out on no chance to outshine with her impressive looks. Tara's fashion is something beyond normal as she is always ahead of trends and certainly knows how to pull off an ethnic attire in her own glam style. From lehengas to elegant suits, she beautifully styles herself robbing our hearts with her flamboyant looks. On that note, here's a round-up of all the times Tara made our hearts flutter from her mesmerizing desi looks.

Photo Credit : Tara Sutaria's Instagram