5 Times Tara Sutaria proved to be the prettiest bridesmaid in ethnic wear

The rising star Tara Sutaria has already established a definitive mark with her glamorous sartorial choices. Be it a wedding, or a promotional event, the Student of the Year 2 actress misses out on no chance to outshine with her impressive looks. Tara's fashion is something beyond normal as she is always ahead of trends and certainly knows how to pull off an ethnic attire in her own glam style. From lehengas to elegant suits, she beautifully styles herself robbing our hearts with her flamboyant looks. On that note, here's a round-up of all the times Tara made our hearts flutter from her mesmerizing desi looks.
Photo Credit : Tara Sutaria's Instagram
This gorgeous look of Tara Sutaria in a regal outfit by Manish Malhotra was all things dreams are made of. Her outfit consisted of a red Anarkali suit paired with green palazzo and purple silk dupatta. Tara glammed up her look with a pair of gold jhumkas and matching gold juttis.
The actress loves to don white ethnic looks. For Armaan Jain's sangeet, she wore an ivory lehenga comprised of a sleeveless blouse with a plunging neckline, a billowing skirt, and a sheer dupatta. She completed her look with a pearl-encrusted choker, matching earrings, and a delicate ring.
Tara wore another white and gold lehenga for Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's wedding reception. The contemporary ensemble by Anamika Khanna comprised an embellished blouse, a cape style shrug, and a satin-silk skirt. The diva looked resplendent as she accessorized her look with a choker and nude heels.
Tadap actress can be seen wearing a gorgeous white lehenga by Gaurav Gupta. The ensemble featured a ruffled skirt, a matching dupatta, and a strappy blouse. Tara enhanced the charm of her all-white outfit by donning a pair of chandbaalis.
For another glamorous look, she donned this golden salwar suit with a red dupatta. She styled her hair in a middle-parted bun and accessorized it with rose flowers.