2 / 6

Beauty personified

Tara recently shared this picture and captioned it as, "That’s life, and as funny as it may seem. Some people get their kicks. Steppin’ on a dream. But I just won’t let them bring me down. 'Cause this big old world keeps spinnin' around. #SinatraKnewWhatsUp." Aadar commented on it saying, "Favourite."

Photo Credit : Tara Sutaria Instagram