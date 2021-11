1 / 5

Tara Sutaria & Aadar Jain

It is officially a celebration time for the Bollywood industry as many prominent celebs are planning to get hitched in this wedding season. While Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa recently tied the knot, marriage rumours of Alia Bhatt - Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif - Vicky Kaushal have taken social media by storm. Now, it appears that the wedding list might also see the addition of young couple Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain. Media reports suggest that the Jain chap is eyeing to seal the deal with her ladylove Tara, before elder cousin Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding. A report also claimed that the lovebirds decided to get married during their recent Goa getaway. Apparently, Jain will walk down the aisle before cousin Ranbir who is reportedly gearing up to marry Alia Bhatt during Summer 2022. However, an official confirmation about the same is yet awaited from both parties. Amid their wedding rumours, here’s taking a quick look at cute photos of the couple.

Photo Credit : Aadar Jain Instagram