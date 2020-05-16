Best of the Week: Tara Sutaria & Aadar Jain's unseen pic, Katrina Kaif's white dress to Taimur Ali Khan's snap

Advertisement
Check out these best photos of the week from Tara Sutaria's unseen pic with Aadar Jain to Taimur Ali Khan's selfie and Katrina Kaif's style game.
26281 reads Mumbai Updated: May 16, 2020 01:45 pm
  • 1 / 7
    Check out these best pictures of the week

    Check out these best pictures of the week

    Summers are here and fans are missing our Bollywood celebs due to the ongoing lockdown. A majority of celebrities have turned to their hobbies this lockdown. From actress Janhvi Kapoor who has been trying her hand at cooking and painting to Kareena Kapoor Khan who showed her family's painting on social media, we are loving it all. For most of us, 2020 has been very daunting in many ways. Not only have we all been battling with the COVID-19 pandemic, but it has also brought our lives to a halt. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are making the most of this quarantine break and Kareena's Instagram grid is clearly a proof of the same. Talking about social media, for quite some time now Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain have been indulging in cute PDA. They also exchange breathtaking pictures of them and comment on each other's posts on social media. On a throwback picture of Tara Sutaria, Aadar commented "My lil Tarypieee." Replying to Aadar, the actress said, "Brb I'm OTP with my lil squeaky." Today, have a look at some of the stunning celebs and their photos who blessed our feeds with their photos this week.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 7
    Most shared picture

    Most shared picture

    A glamorous throwback of a gorgeous gettogether of Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Rhea Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in their traditional best enjoying a fun banter.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 7
    Celeb couple of the week

    Celeb couple of the week

    Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Anand S Ahuja are all about couple goals this quarantine and we love their fun videos and photos which give us an insight into their daily life.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 7
    Most liked picture

    Most liked picture

    This unseen picture of the new couple in Bollywood is ruling the internet with Aadar Jain holding Tara Sutaria close in this picture from actor Armaan Jain's wedding.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 7
    Best throwback picture

    Best throwback picture

    Anushka Sharma enjoying her husband cricketer Virat Kohli's game as she gets ready in her vanity fan is super adorable.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 7
    Best dressed celebrity

    Best dressed celebrity

    Katrina Kaif white off shoulder dress is a perfect outfit for that summer date with your lover or friends. This throwback picture is making us miss the actress' event appearances.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 7 / 7
    Celeb kid of the week

    Celeb kid of the week

    Kareena gave us a treat with this selfie on Mother's day with her cute munchkin Taimur Ali Khan and we absolutely loved it.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

