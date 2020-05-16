Best of the Week: Tara Sutaria & Aadar Jain's unseen pic, Katrina Kaif's white dress to Taimur Ali Khan's snap

1 / 7

Check out these best pictures of the week

Summers are here and fans are missing our Bollywood celebs due to the ongoing lockdown. A majority of celebrities have turned to their hobbies this lockdown. From actress Janhvi Kapoor who has been trying her hand at cooking and painting to Kareena Kapoor Khan who showed her family's painting on social media, we are loving it all. For most of us, 2020 has been very daunting in many ways. Not only have we all been battling with the COVID-19 pandemic, but it has also brought our lives to a halt. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are making the most of this quarantine break and Kareena's Instagram grid is clearly a proof of the same. Talking about social media, for quite some time now Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain have been indulging in cute PDA. They also exchange breathtaking pictures of them and comment on each other's posts on social media. On a throwback picture of Tara Sutaria, Aadar commented "My lil Tarypieee." Replying to Aadar, the actress said, "Brb I'm OTP with my lil squeaky." Today, have a look at some of the stunning celebs and their photos who blessed our feeds with their photos this week.

Photo Credit : Instagram