Take a look at the best photos of the week

Kiara Advani is blessing our feed with her delightful snaps this lockdown. As the first week of August finally comes to an end, we had photos from present and throwback making headlines. Talking about Kiara Advani yet again, the actress is all set to star opposite rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Malhotra in Shershaah. Sidharth Malhotra recently shared a photo of his ‘jugaad’ setup wherein he is seen using a pile of books as his phone stand to get the perfect shot in front of a dressing table, and his caption read, “My work from home setup #Jugaad..” Soon after, Kiara Advani trolled Sidharth when she left a comment asking whether he has even read the books that he was showing off in his jugad setup. She wrote, “Have you read any of these books.” The actress will also be seen in Laxmmi Bomb which also stars Akshay Kumar. Other than that, she also has Indoo Ki Jawani and Bhool Bhulaiyya 2. On the other hand, another actress won hearts on social media with her public display of affection for her love. Yes, we are talking about none other than Tara Sutaria. After being seen in Kapoor's annual Rakhshabandhan family picture, Tara Sutaria took to social media to wish her boyfriend Aadar Jain on his birthday with the sweetest quote. Today, take a look at these best pictures of the week.

Photo Credit : Instagram